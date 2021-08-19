Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Why what our kids are taught could be a vote changer

By Graham Young - posted Friday, 12 November 2021

The US state of Virginia is just about as close to Washington DC as you can be without being Washington DC, and even contains parts of the Washington Metropolitan Area.

Washington is home to a governing elite, as well as an underclass who serves them (predominantly black). Virginia (and Maryland) are where the public servants who run the machinery of government mostly live.

In Australian terms an election in Virginia is a bit like an election in the Federal seat of Eden-Monaro, which is close to the seat of government and so includes a lot of public servants nested amongst more conservative voters, and while it can swing, it has been gradually becoming more progressive.

Advertisement

What makes Virginia currently significant is that it has just elected a Republican as governor. Glenn Youngkin is a businessman and neophyte politician who defeated Terry McAuliffe, a 43 year veteran of professional Democrat machine politics, who has already had one term as governor, with a swing of 12%. Last time a Republican won the gubernatorial race was 2009.

Youngkin won for a multitude of reasons, with the Wall Street Journal finding 35% rated the economy as the most important issue facing Virginia, followed by Coronavirus (17%) and Education (15%).

So this was a typical bread and butter election decided mostly on economics, but it had a "culture wars" underbelly to it.

Education wasn't an issue because it was under-resourced, it was an issue because of progressive agendas like Critical Race Theory, and radical Gender Theory, being force-fed to kids.

At a time when every Democrat from President Biden down is declaring the USA "systemically racist" only 5% of Virginia voters (20% of whom are Black) said racism was a problem. And at a time when the US president is sacrificing the US economy on the altar of climate change, only 7% thought climate change was an issue.

We can expect some of these themes to chime in the next Australian election. Scott Morrison may not want to get involved in culture wars, but culture is important, and not only does politics stand downstream of culture, but our culture stands downstream of US culture.

Advertisement

The paramount cultural issue for Youngkin was education, which is a traditionally progressive issue, but Youngkin ran it, along with bread and butter issues like law and order, cutting red tape and taxes, and stimulating business, and appears to have won the argument with voters.

The reason education wasn't poison to him is that voters trust the left to spend more money on education, but if you turn the conversation to standards, then they are more supportive of the right. His opponent also made it an issue, declaring that concerns about CRT "were a racist dog whistle", that parents had no right to decide what their children were taught, and backed the gender fluid school bathrooms that led to an alleged anal rape of a school girl. This wasn't a dog whistle, it was a siren that ordinary Americans heard and hated.

Critical Race Theory is particularly important in a cultural sense because it co-locates race with ideology in a way that is offensive to all of the liberal Enlightenment norms that underpin our culture, and our material success.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

A slightly edited version of this article was first published by The Spectator.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

11 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Graham Young is chief editor and the publisher of On Line Opinion. He is executive director of the Australian Institute for Progress, an Australian think tank based in Brisbane, and the publisher of On Line Opinion.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Graham Young

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Graham Young
Article Tools
Comment 11 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy