Push to normalise LGBTQIA+ alienates majority

Let me make it perfectly clear from the outset that trying to 'normalise' LGBTIQA+ ideology is nothing more than covert destabilisation of mainstream sexuality where a 'man' is a male and 'woman' is a female. Anything else is mere rhetoric by the so-called 'progressive' left (actually 'regressive') whose agenda is to cause as much social, moral, and ethical doubt and confusion in the minds of the majority of civilisation who hold, in essence, a conservative and heteronormative worldview.

It is time for all Australians to 'Reclaim the Rainbow' and for all of us to call out the inconvenient truth about LGBTQIA+ (Alphabet) activism. I use the term 'alphabet' as there are more categories of sexuality then there are letters of the alphabet.

FamilyVoice Australia recently held a Zoom interview with gender reassignment surgery 'victim' Walt Heyer (USA) who de-transitioned more than 25 years ago. He learned the truth: hormones and surgery may alter appearances, but nothing changes the immutable fact of your sex. Walt Heyer called gender reassignment surgery a "modern-day frontal lobotomy" pointing out that up to 20% have regrets about their sex change and more importantly, ten to 15 years after surgical reassignment, the suicide rate is 20 times that of comparable peers.

Advertisement



The Alphabet+ activists fail, and refuse, to highlight this fact and hide or mask the truth: "Where is the factual evidence for transgender youth suicide?"

In my regular Christian Vision radio segment (Thursday 10:00am) I have often referred to clinics quoting spurious (unsubstantiated) suicide rates. One Melbourne clinic says that "LGBTIQA+ people aged 16-27 are 5 times more likely to attempt suicide" and "Transgender people aged 18 and over are nearly 11 times more likely" which I find very sad as I grieve over any loss of life.

But let's be a little more discerning and highlight the real causes of youth suicide such as, to name a few:

• History of substance abuse

• History of mental health conditions – depression, anxiety, bipolar, PTSD

• Relationship problems – conflict with parents and/or romantic partners

Advertisement



• Legal or disciplinary problems

• Access to harmful means such as medication or weapons

• Recent death of a family member or a close friend