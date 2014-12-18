India's anti-BJP parties, disruptors of all stripes take over farmers' protests

The entire nation of India has felt ashamed about the inhuman and horrific incidents that took place on Republic Day, 26 January 2021, when pseudo-disobedient miscreants and disruptive elements took protest action in the name of farmers. There is hardly any other example of such deliberate abuse of the right to freedom of expression in our democracy, other than the Shaheen Bagh. Why is there no solution to the peasant movement? That's a multi-million question to ponder.

There is neither a real leader at the head of the peasant movement nor has there been any attempt to properly understand the spirit of the Agricultural Reforms Bill and convince its supporters. In fact, one group of so-called leaders in this ongoing agitation aims to fulfill its own narrow interests. Because these leaders are so stubborn they have become easy victims of anti-national, disruptive or terrorist elements, such as the pro-Khalistan terrorists supporting this movement from England and America. The so-called leaders of the farmers have no concern about the security of their country or the peace and stability of their society.

That farm agitators are incited by disruptors and terrorists inside India is easy to see. Now some international personalities have started to intervene in this movement. American singer Rihanna, activist Greta Thunberg and porn star Mia Khalifa are all tweeting about it.

Advertisement



The biggest problem facing India today is that almost all of the country's political parties and pressure groups deal with every political, social, economic or religious issue from a narrow, partisan perspective. The grander purpose of protecting the national interest remains secondary to them. Because of their vested interests, they deviate from the important mission of creating a real solution to the problem itself, and instead focus on forging an alliance of opposition political parties to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Instead of all parties finding a solution to a challenge together, the opposition political parties have stubbornly adopted a single goal: to tear down the BJP-ruled central and BJP state governments across India.

It has been clear for many years that the only goal of anti-BJP political parties at the national or state level is to oppose the BJP government, no matter how well the government is doing. Therefore, towards that end, all these anti-BJP leaders aim for political victory by making provocative statements and by misleading agitators –rather than addressing the issue and solving the problem.

In this worrisome situation, the people of India should try to elevate the true people's leaders and the peasants above such narrow ideas as caste, religion, language, community and region. Selfish and anti-national farmer leaders, uneducated peasants, anti-social elements and radical anti-national, disruptive and pro-Khalistan militant organizations along with all those who misuse the name of the peasant movement seeking only to protect their petty interests, should be isolated. Only then can a meaningful dialogue between the government and the farmers be started, and a solution acceptable to both sides be found.

At the same time, non-BJP political parties should expand their horizons beyond an anti-BJP stance, and should work in the interests of the country and its society toward peace and security. Only then can we establish a nation of integrity and social harmony. Such a future is possible, as nothing is beyond human endeavour.