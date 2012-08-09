China aims to dominate the world

The Sino-Islamist alliance has already, and boldly, unfolded its nefarious plans throughout the world. The aim is facilitate China's accession to global predominance and hegemony by removing the US from what has until now been its unparalleled position in the world. Washington assumed this desirable eminence through peaceful and democratic means, incrementally, by adhering to its cherished and noble political and social doctrines: liberty, equality, justice, rule of law, constitutionalism, democracy, respect for human rights, fraternity etc. Beijing, in contrast, has always been restless. In the distant past Beijing always resorted to aggression and conquest in its international relations. This approach has been enhanced since it became communist in 1949 under the banner of Maoism.

Beijing has swallowed Tibet, Manchuria, Hong Kong and other neighbours too, including large tracts in India, one after one, and most recently the South China Sea. Now its expansion continues throughout the entire Asia-Pacific (or more appropriately the Indo-Pacific) as well as almost all the Southeast Asian states, Taiwan, Maldives, the Senkaku islands in Japan, Russia's Vladivostok and Nepal's territory. Carrying forward its aggressive and imperialist agenda, China rolled out its grand strategy of One Belt One Road Grand to expand its sphere of influence to perhaps most continents around the globe including the entirety of Asia, Europe and Africa. Not satisfied with its success thus far, China is believed to have adopted a novel tactic: releasing the Coronavirus from the Wuhan laboratory of Virology where it is presumed to have been studied and experimented on. That action last year created havoc throughout the world and humankind has yet to recover from its tragic consequences.

Carrying forward this agenda, China's leadership and its Communist Party are said to be actively inciting Maoist rebels and Islamic fanatics to create disturbances in India as well as in the US. These nations have been chosen because both are the largest and most successful democracies in the world, stable and blessed with a rich and glorious traditional heritage - anathema to China. China's activites are visible, one can speculate, in the current peasant's agitation against the Agriculture Reforms Bill occurring in New Delhi and also in the unfortunate January 6th storming of the US Congress. According to many independent analysts, Islamists, along with Maoist rebels and a few anti-establishment political parties, were involved in last year's widespread race riots in the US and also in many tragic incidents in India – several hundreds of violent demonstrations. Indeed Beijing still continues to stage a months-long military standoff against New Delhi along many points of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) - a dispute over the international border between India and China - and has also challenged the US in the Indo-Pacific during this period. This situation compelled Washington to station three naval carriers on these seawaters, and to carry out long naval exercises supported by awesome air power.

Advertisement



President Donald Trump has been critical of China's economic policies and its clandestine support of North Korea's tyrant Kim Jong-un in developing nuclear weapons ever since he assumed the most powerful office in the world. He has also openly accused China of producing the Coronavirus that caused the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. His criticisms have been particularly embarrassing and challenging to China. Beijing has become heavily invested in the US's stock exchange and has been upgrading its military and technological powers in vitally important sectors like information and communication technology, computer science, missile technology etc., and the cumulative effect of all these Chinese accomplishments has boosted the likelihood of a head-on collision with the US. The Ericsson-Huawei discord illustrates this fact well. And obviously China, the rising economic power, hugely invested in almost all international or global social media networks like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc., has prompted one of them, Twitter, to permanently delete President Trump's account.

Riding on the crest of combined economic, military and communications power, accompanied by the militant Islamists and such other religious fundamentalists, China is now all set to alter the prevailing international order so as to assume the unparalleled global hegemony until now enjoyed by the US. For this reason all the saner and liberal democratic powers in the world must unite to collectively counter this Sino-Islamists convergence aiming to unseat the US from its preeminent global position and, as well, to de-stablise India as a distinguished cultural-spiritual power. As closer relations between these two democracies would be particularly disastrous to China, the dragon has been targeting them for some time. It is also spreading its fangs to wound any nations blocking the path towards ascendance, as seen in case of Australia and Sweden, because these two nations, along with many others, supported the US's demand that China's role in producing the deadly Coronavirus and using it as a bio-weapon be investigated.

All liberal and progressive forces in the world must sever their economic relations with China in order to compel it to stop its imperialist aggressions and assertions in the Indo-Pacific and elsewhere. They must also isolate China-supporting nations including rogue states and organizations like Iran, Turkey, North Korea, Libya and Hamas, ISIS, Al-Qaeda etc so as to encircle the Maoist-Islamists alliance and trample it forever lest it spread those pernicious tentacles around the whole world. This is possible, as nothing is beyond human endeavour.