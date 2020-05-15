President Trump's achievements on life, faith and freedom

Joe Biden, now the 46th president of the US, delivered a solemn inaugural address on Wednesday 20 January 2020. Mr Biden made a plea for unity and called to "end this uncivil war" and adding that "democracy has prevailed" saying that "unity is the path forward" in his inaugural address. Really?

This is nothing short of sanctimonious hypocrisy. Where was the call from Mr Biden for "unity" when Trump was President, when BLM rioters burned buildings, when Big Tech took away free speech from Trump, and unjust and relentless political and personal persecution by the media of both Trump and his government?

As a conservative Christian, and to my political recollection, no president in recent memory, including Ronald Reagan, has done as much to defend innocent unborn children as President Trump. And no president in recent memory has done as much to defend our freedoms of speech and religion as President Trump. Promises made, promises kept.

On the issue of Life, President Trump has accomplished the following amongst many others:

• Appointed three supreme court justices, including Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanagh, and Neil Gorsuch, who all appear to hold pro-life values.

• Reinstituted the Mexico City Policy - preventing American aid from funding abortion and the promotion of abortion, and

• Signed legislation to empower states to defund Planned Parenthood.

On the issues of Faith and Freedom, President Trump has:

• Lifted the Obama administration's contraception mandate that required religious employers like the Little Sisters of the Poor to participate in the provision of contraceptives and abortifacients, and

• Issued an Executive Order on "Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty," granting churches more freedom to speak about political issues and elections.

So many conservatives are now thanking President Trump for fighting hard to defend life, faith and freedom. His legacy will live on long after he has left office, and Christians should applaud his courage and foresight to fight for these most vital of moral issues.

Christians should also reflect and acknowledge President Trump for doing his best, despite opposition from the media and the Democrats, to protect life, faith and freedom over the last four years.