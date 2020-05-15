Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

President Trump's achievements on life, faith and freedom

By Greg Bondar - posted Friday, 22 January 2021

Joe Biden, now the 46th president of the US, delivered a solemn inaugural address on Wednesday 20 January 2020. Mr Biden made a plea for unity and called to "end this uncivil war" and adding that "democracy has prevailed" saying that "unity is the path forward" in his inaugural address. Really?

This is nothing short of sanctimonious hypocrisy. Where was the call from Mr Biden for "unity" when Trump was President, when BLM rioters burned buildings, when Big Tech took away free speech from Trump, and unjust and relentless political and personal persecution by the media of both Trump and his government?

As a conservative Christian, and to my political recollection, no president in recent memory, including Ronald Reagan, has done as much to defend innocent unborn children as President Trump. And no president in recent memory has done as much to defend our freedoms of speech and religion as President Trump. Promises made, promises kept.

Advertisement

On the issue of Life, President Trump has accomplished the following amongst many others:

• Appointed three supreme court justices, including Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanagh, and Neil Gorsuch, who all appear to hold pro-life values.

• Reinstituted the Mexico City Policy - preventing American aid from funding abortion and the promotion of abortion, and

• Signed legislation to empower states to defund Planned Parenthood.

On the issues of Faith and Freedom, President Trump has:

• Lifted the Obama administration's contraception mandate that required religious employers like the Little Sisters of the Poor to participate in the provision of contraceptives and abortifacients, and

Advertisement

• Issued an Executive Order on "Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty," granting churches more freedom to speak about political issues and elections.

So many conservatives are now thanking President Trump for fighting hard to defend life, faith and freedom. His legacy will live on long after he has left office, and Christians should applaud his courage and foresight to fight for these most vital of moral issues.

Christians should also reflect and acknowledge President Trump for doing his best, despite opposition from the media and the Democrats, to protect life, faith and freedom over the last four years.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

11 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Greg Bondar serves as the NSW State Director of Family Voice Australia. He has been working as a senior executive within the not-for-profit, government, and the corporate sector for over 30 years

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Greg Bondar

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Greg Bondar
Article Tools
Comment 11 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy