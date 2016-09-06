Evaluating the ethical dimensions of the Prespa Agreement

It is time to analyse the ethical dimensions of the Prespa Agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Hellenic Republic and the decline of parliamentary democracy in the West in a post truth era.

The Prespa Agreement is framed by its undemocratic and unethical creators and propagandists as a permanent solution to a dispute between two sides committed to moving forward. As opening channels of communication and exchange which were closed. It is falsely presented as a final deal which can not be changed or challenged as permitted by the Vienna Convention on Treaties.

The 'Final Agreement' harks back to the days of Hitler's Germany. It demonstrates a decline of ethics and parliamentary democracy in the USA and the European Union in the post truth era. It was created by reckless political elites and the transnational deep state in the USA, NATO and the EU in order to advance their strategic and economic interests at the expense of Macedonia's identity, democracy, freedom, rich history and human rights.

The creators fail to understand that if international relations are conducted on the Prespa Agreement model, then we will continue to live in a world where inequality, injustice and double standards reign supreme. A place where unethical behavior and exceptionalism will be the new norm.

Their decisions will reinforce their already tarnished image, character and reputation of the USA, NATO and the EU as fraudulent and unethical state or organisational actors that no one can trust. The proponents of the Prespa Agreement don't walk that talk. Their actions are inconsistent with their stated values and principles. They would never accept the Prespa Agreement 'final' solution in the democratic institutions and societies of USA or the European Union.

The Prespa Agreement was implemented through compliant puppet governments in Greece and Macedonia without the consent of the local population. In Macedonia, the Prespa Agreement was put to a Referendum which failed because it only attracted 36% of the eligible electorate. Despite this the regime in Macedonia and its Western masters 'manufactured consent'. They gave the Prespa Agreement the appearance that the manipulated and blackmailed Macedonian Parliament is above the wishes of the people and voted in favour of self-destruction.

The Prespa Agreement has been assessed by reputable law professors in Macedonia and around the world as unconstitutional, illegal and the worst of its kind. It was not signed by the President of the Republic of Macedonia.

The Western media including Australia's media did not question the propaganda and the ethics of the Prespa Agreement. They ignored that fact that an ethical non-negotiable is at play here. In particular, that no government or organisation like NATO and the EU should never act in ways that undermine the equality and dignity of people including the Macedonians.

The Prespa Agreement and its proponents have avoided looking at the consequences of this agreement on Macedonian identity, democracy, human rights and rule of law. As such it will not make Macedonia, Greece, Europe or the world a better place.

Australia's political elites are often more than happy to blindly support the strategic agenda and narratives of the USA, NATO and the EU to the letter. Canberra expressly welcomed the Prespa Agreement as a historic achievement and a foreign policy on referring to the Republic of Macedonia as North Macedonia. This was done with out any careful scrutiny or debate at DFAT, the Australian Parliament, the Australian Institute of International Affairs. There was no ethical assessment, evidence or consultation with the Macedonian diaspora and beyond. Sadly, ethics is missing in action in all past and current Australian Foreign Policy Strategic documents or operating models.

The fact that Macedonian diaspora organised protests around the world to protect Macedonia's freedom, identity, human right and rule of law were ignored by the political establishment and the media in Australia.

As free and conscious human beings, the Macedonians have the right to self-identification in accordance with our assessment of what is good, right and consistent with our values, principles and purpose. We have the right to decide who we are and staying true to that in the face of temptations, challenges and uncertainties imposed on us by unscrupulous state actors and institutions.

Quality, robust and relevant ethics systems have no time for hypocrisy. The way we make important decisions matter at home and globally. The Prespa Agreement is a good example of the hypocrisy and failure to make good and right choices by the West on behalf of others. To oppose the propaganda and ethical flaws of the Prespa Agreement, we need ethics, infrastructures and narratives that mobilise the imagination to create an ethical world and sustainable future for Macedonia. The only realities which are ethical and acceptable to Macedonia and its diaspora are those which we author collectively ourselves in keeping with our values, principles and purpose.