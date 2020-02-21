Qld Labor MP’s brazen attack on churches

Don Brown, the Labor Member of State Parliament for Capalaba in South East Queensland, has launched a scathing attack on a local community group, "The Cage" in response to an article about funding promised by the Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.

The hits keep on coming. No money for state roads and now giving taxpayers' money to churches, who don't even pay taxes. Deb Frecklington thanks for the 2 free kicks today.

The Cage Youth Foundation is a social enterprise with government-approved charity status which provides counselling, school breakfasts, workshops & mentoring programs, youth suicide prevention support, and work-readiness courses among other community programs for teens & adolescents.

According to their website, "Cage" is an acronym for "creating a good environment" and the not-for-profit's (NFP) vision is to:

…Ensure that Redlands Youth and Families experiencing disadvantages, hardships, and isolation are identiï¬ed, connected, and supported through practical, innovative, and person centered services

Local Federal Parliament Member, Andrew Laming (LNP), posted a screen shot of Don Brown's similar comments also on Facebook (since removed) and had this to say:

Just gutted to see the Capalaba MP spend his Friday night sh#t-canning The Cage Youth Foundation, Redland's best youth skilling service.

In response to Don Brown MP's snide remarks, Linda Grieve, Cage's director, replied:

Excuse me Don! How long have you actually been in Redlands? …It's not a church… That self-funded charity has been providing support in Redlands for over 19 years for our young people and families! Don't use us in your negative, back-stabbing, bullying practices – it's offensive.

The election promise for funding is a paltry $50,000 to relocate a nearby church hall onto The Cage's premises, which Mrs Frecklington said was part of the LNP's plan to boost social and economic strength.

I find it remarkable in this modern era of bountiful tolerance and pluralism that a government MP should be so oblivious as to not even be capable of blushing when manifesting such religious intolerance and bigotry. One could be forgiven for concluding he harboured a now not so secret proclivity for Christophobia.

Of course, this could be easily disproved by him producing evidence of similar levels of hostile commentary towards the tax free status of trade unions, which do not pay tax on the vast quantities of cash received by them in membership fees and donations – exactly like churches.