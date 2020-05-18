President Trump’s third Supreme Court pick will bring America to existential crossroads

2020 has been a year like none that has been experienced in many decades for many reasons, not least of which is the unhinged lunacy of leftists in the United States. In reality, we've seen many foretastes of the violence and mayhem of this year. The global terrorist organisation 'Antifa' has been observable for many years, as has the racist hatred of the 'Black Lives Matter' organisation (BLM).

Under Obama in 2014, BLM blossomed into toxic life when Michael Brown, an 18 year old black man in Ferguson, Missouri, was killed while attacking a police officer in his car and trying to take his weapon from him. Scenes of violent riots across the city, the fruit of the BLM tree, filled news around the world. Looting and arson, crimes against totally innocent citizens marked the angry protests for a week.

And then, late in May this year, a man who had held a gun to a pregnant woman's abdomen while robbing her home, been arrested nine times for armed robbery and sent to prison six times was arrested and died in custody. Video showing one officer kneeling on his neck while three others watched on went viral.

In due course Officer Derek Chauvin would be charged with second-degree unintentional murder and face trial for his behaviour along with his fellow officers as the evidence supported. But rather than waiting for the 'order' part of law and order, leftists once again decided they were anointed as judge, jury and executioner for not only the four accused police officers, but all of law enforcement across the nation, and all of the nation as well.

Leftists believe the rule of law is inadequate, if not oppressive. They feel so morally superior to everyone who disagrees with them they also feel justified to riot, assault, murder, loot and burn anything and anyone unfortunate enough to be near them as they tantrum like emotionally incontinent criminals. That isn't hyperbole, that's how BLM anarchists and Antifa terrorists have been behaving every day since George Floyd's death.

The days of leftists combining the words 'peaceful' and 'protest' ended with Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr's life. The actually peaceful activist who only ever advocated non-violent protest & civil disobedience became a shameless excuse for riots which killed more than 50 people in 1968, a decade which saw the ascendancy of modern leftism & the Marxist war on everything.

Indiscriminate violence & lawlessness in the name of justice, bitter racial hatred & divisiveness in the name of reconciliation, oppressive authoritarianism in the name of equality, proud sexual promiscuity & industrialised child sacrifice in the name of liberty: these are the strategies of anti-Christian, anti-conservative 'progressive' leftists for implementing their vision of society.

The most inconvenient obstacles to the Left's vision of social revolution are economic liberty, the proven institutions of traditional family, national patriotism and Christianity & objective morality. To the extent that the constitution and justice system which preserves it also preserve objective morality, the Left are pathologically opposed to them as well.

Thus the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) and its unique authority to bypass democracy presents both a threat and an opportunity for Leftists who believe – not in the supremacy of any court, constitution or God – but their own self-supremacy.

Most Western legal systems have mutated from a philosophy of 'originalism' to a philosophy of 'pragmatism' where judges indulge in decisions which they subjectively feel serve the greater good. It's a case of preferred political outcomes instead of legally correct decisions. Rather than serving as expositors of the law, Leftists want SCOTUS to be a kind of super legislature. But constitutions aren't meant to fluidly "change with the times", and certainly not via judicial activism.

They didn't need to win the political arguments for abortion-on-demand or the undefinition of marriage; they simply bypassed the republic & democracy with their Supreme Court majority of judicial activists. The Leftist agenda can be served by Supreme Court justices such as Ruth Bader Ginsberg who absurdly imagined the 19th Century writers of the 14th Amendment meant to protect the 'right' to homosexual 'marriage'.

The Left politically weaponised the judiciary, but conservatives merely want it returned to its designed purpose, as a limiter of the federal government and interpreter of the constitution. That's why it mattered that anyone other than Hillary Clinton made the next SCOTUS appointments. That's why it now matters that anyone other than Kamala Harris – I mean, Joe Biden – makes the next.