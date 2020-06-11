Support Us!

Peace for our time

By David Hale - posted Tuesday, 16 June 2020

I feel sorry for former UK Prime Minister Neville Chamberlin, for wanting peace for our time. He is often criticized for wanting to appease Hitler.

He wanted peace, WWI had occurred, and he did not want another world war.

We all want peace, it is one of the big wishes we have for the world, world peace. Yet, we do not do that much to achieve it.

Peace and security philanthropy represented only 1% of all philanthropic funding in 2017.

Foreign aid and diplomacy funding in the USA in 2017, was under 50 billion. In the same year, the military budget requested by President Obama before he left office was 582.7 billion.

In Australia, foreign aid, which can help to reduce conflict in the world, is only around 1% of the Australian government's budget. It amounted to less than 4 billion dollars. The military budget in comparison, more than 34 billion in 2017.

Peace work also does not get that much attention from the public.

The war in Afghanistan has been going on for almost 20 years.

We can name some of the countries fighting there like America, Australia, and who they are fighting like the Taliban. Yet, how many of the peace groups working there can we name? In fact, how many of the peace groups in the world can we name, let alone support?

The United Nations Peacekeepers may be the peace group that must comes to mind.

The organization's funding for 2019-2020, 6.51 billion dollars. Not that much when you consider that China's military budget alone, is projected to be 178.2 billion US dollars in 2020.

Peace education does not get that much attention in Australia.

About the Author

David Hale is an Anglican University Lay Chaplain, staff worker for the Australian Student Christian Movement and a member of the Anglican Pacifist Fellowship.

