We may need some people to get out of the business of ending poverty. So, this is not a call for more volunteers to the cause, but less.

We do not need more magicians.

There are no magic solutions to poverty no matter how much one likes a trick.

The basic income is not going to end all poverty. Nor is a job, economic growth, a wealth tax, a tax cut, the government, the individual, prayer, regulation, deregulation, hating the rich or loving the rich.

We do not need more DIY advocates.

Expecting the poor to get themselves out of poverty. When even DIY renovators need help. They rely on the tools provided by others.

We do not need more people who think just providing help is enough.

Just send in more social workers and that will fix it. Defund the police, provide counselling, or build a shelter. When even with good help, it is not always enough, or it is not accepted or known about.

We do not need more PR people. So, focused on an idea, a positive or negative stereotype.

Those in poverty are either lazy or hard working. Welfare is either bad or good. Low income earners either spend their money responsibly or irresponsibly.

There is no in-between position for them, it is good or bad, it is spin.

We do not need more misinformed contributors.