Planet of the Humans (What's wrong with Michael Moore?)

The latest documentary by Michael Moore is free to watch in its entirety on YouTube. Ad revenue may be his best bet of monetising his "work" these days as box office sales are a mere shadow of what they once were. I watched Michael Moore Presents: Planet of the Humans in full this morning, and it was too long.

For right thinking people who, unpersuaded by hyperbole, have always asked for more information and balked at shrieking demands for "real climate action" at any cost – the movie is predictable and repetitive. It hammers away at what realists already know, and alarmists refuse to understand.

There is no such thing as "green energy".

It confirms what sceptics have always pointed out, that all "renewables" require heavy reliance on fossil fuels to create, often more than they offset in their entire, short lifetime.

This documentary reminds conservatives and presumes to inform lefty liberals that intermittent (aka renewable) energy is inherently unreliable and requires constant fossil fuel – coal or natural gas – backup.

The film spends a great deal of time detailing and proving how grubby and hypocritical the climate change industry is, shamelessly profiting off the frenzied fear of gullible voters handing over wads of wasted public money for negligible returns; all while wreaking untold damage to the environment and disadvantaged, vulnerable people.

The most entertainment available from this movie is the spectacle of a liberal pulling back the curtains conservatives have been shredding since before Al Gore was a gleam in his daddy's eye.

But conservatives beware: Michael Moore suddenly agreeing with you adds no more credibility to reality than a stopped clock occasionally coinciding with with an accurate time.

in 2004 Christopher Hitchens scathingly demolished Moore's box office hit, Fahrenheit 9/11, labeling it nothing more than a slickly-produced collection of self-contradictory lies, describing Moore as "engaged in a sophomoric celluloid rewriting of recent history".

"A film that bases itself on a big lie and a big misrepresentation can only sustain itself by a dizzying succession of smaller falsehoods, beefed up by wilder and (if possible) yet more-contradictory claims."

The sequel, "Fahrenheit 11/9", a socialist's propaganda hit job on Trump, failed to reap even 10% of the bounty of its forebear at the box office, hence the straight-to-YouTube release now.

Christian Toto titled his review of that movie, "Moore's 'Fahrenheit 11/9' – Fake News on Steroids". He wrote, "Moore bends the truth right out of the gate, using deceptive editing to show Team Trump looking miserable to pull off the upset of the young century."