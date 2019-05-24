Getting Australia back to work

My age is 88.

Billions of dollars have been spent in a successful endeavour to save my generation from death by Covid19.

While grateful for the compassion shown to us, the fact is that younger generations will bear a huge burden in repaying the massive national debt that has been incurred on our behalf.

In addition, we are very aware that, for many of them, their livelihood has been destroyed and their hope has been crushed.

They should not be in this intolerable situation and I, and others of my age, bear a great sense of guilt, but we have a willing intent to repay some of the debt incurred for our wellbeing.

So, on behalf of older Australians, I want to suggest that this plan be implemented as a matter of urgency and that we be given significant work to do to ensure that recovery is achieved quickly.

Starting Point

It is estimated that, when the Covid19 pandemic has been brought under control, 100 Australians will have died from the virus. This number is minute when compared to the carnage on the battlefields of WorldWar1 where 60000 of our finest had their young lives wiped out at a time when our population was only three million.

Yet, our expenditure, per head of population, on the Covid19 War exceeds that of that Great War of 1914 as it does also for the War of 1939.

Nevertheless, what has been done is done and nothing can be gained by a pointless blame game as it has been carried out with good intent & under huge pressure.

These recommendations can be urgently implemented via uniform legislation passed urgently by all Australian Parliaments within weeks so that Australians can get back to work by the earliest possible dates.

Physical Distancing