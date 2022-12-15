Support Us!

I am proud to be a woke, but turn my back on cancel culture

By Everald Compton - posted Friday, 12 May 2023

Some people on social media regularly accuse me of being a WOKE and they do not mean it as a compliment.

So, I typed WOKE into Google recently and it instantly came up with this description.

Woke is a name given to people who are:

Awake to the needs of others, well informed, thoughtful, compassionate, humble, kind, and eager to make world a better place for all people.

Even though I have a healthy self ego, I can't claim that I qualify for this accolade, but I proudly proclaim that I am trying to do so as a REFORMING CONSERVATIVE.

I live and move and have my being from a basic set of values and ethics, but I am a reformer who acknowledges that we live in an ever changing world and have a responsibility to ensure that the inevitable changes meet the needs and aspirations of humanity.

I hold the view that to achieve this I am more likely to do so as a WOKE.

Sadly, whatever I try to achieve as a reformer is declared by the Christian Right to be socialist. In their view, it is not possible to have a conscience and also remain a conservative. They declare me to be a 'leftie'.

Fact is that I have never ever joined a political party and never will. I have been a swinging voter all my life and vote for candidates of quality, never a political party.

However, when I study the lives of people who claim to be WOKES, I do find that far too many are extremists who forget that a WOKE is someone who is thoughtful, but we can't be this if we have closed minds that takes us out to the extremes. This is not at all smart.

I find that WOKES who move to extremes are actually addicts to the CANCEL CULTURE, people who are destroyers of any form of enlightened thought. They declare themselves themselves to be God and sit in judgement of the world when their own lives and deeds would not stand any genuine scrutiny.

They fill me with disgust when they want to take down statues of Captain Cook, an explorer of extraordinary achievement, who simply carried out the written orders from his King to claim the great south land as part of his empire.

This article was first published on Everald Comptpon.

About the Author

Everald Compton is Chairman of The Longevity Forum, a not for profit entity which is implementing The Blueprint for an Ageing Australia. He was a Founding Director of National Seniors Australia and served as its Chairman for 25 years. Subsequently , he was Chairman for three years of the Federal Government's Advisory Panel on Positive Ageing.

