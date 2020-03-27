Support Us!

___________

There is no God

By Peter Bowden - posted Wednesday, 15 April 2020

I wrote an article for On Line Opinion a couple of weeks ago asking "does God exist?" In a subsequent article, I gave feedback on the comments my first article elicited. The majority of the comments on the original were clearly 'for' the existence of a god. I did not fully believe these responses and have since researched the question more deeply– especially the thinking of those who argue for the existence of God. This is my conclusion:

There is no God. But Christianity and the teachings of Jesus Christ are very much worthwhile following

This is based on four pieces of evidence: (i) reading the works of those who argue for and against the existence of God (ii) the history of moral behaviour over many centuries , (iii) the teachings of Jesus Christ as best we know them, and (iv) that I have survived the Coronavirus pandemic (so far).

Many authors have argued for and against the existence of God. They include:

1. Socrates(c. 470 BC - 399 BC) and Plato (c.428-347 B.C.)

2. Aristotle (384–322 BC)

3. St Augustine (354 –430 AD)

4. St. Thomas Aquinas (1225–1274)

5. René Descartes (1596-1650)

6. Baruch Spinoza (1632-1677)

7. Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz (1646-1716

8. Voltaire (1694-1778)

Continued over the page...

Article edited by Margaret-Ann Williams.
About the Author

Peter Bowden is an author, researcher and ethicist. He was formerly Coordinator of the MBA Program at Monash University and Professor of Administrative Studies at Manchester University. He is currently a member of the Australian Business Ethics Network , working on business, institutional, and personal ethics.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Peter Bowden
