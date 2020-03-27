I wrote an article for On Line Opinion a couple of weeks ago asking "does God exist?" In a subsequent article, I gave feedback on the comments my first article elicited. The majority of the comments on the original were clearly 'for' the existence of a god. I did not fully believe these responses and have since researched the question more deeply– especially the thinking of those who argue for the existence of God. This is my conclusion:

There is no God. But Christianity and the teachings of Jesus Christ are very much worthwhile following

This is based on four pieces of evidence: (i) reading the works of those who argue for and against the existence of God (ii) the history of moral behaviour over many centuries , (iii) the teachings of Jesus Christ as best we know them, and (iv) that I have survived the Coronavirus pandemic (so far).

Advertisement



Many authors have argued for and against the existence of God. They include:

1. Socrates(c. 470 BC - 399 BC) and Plato (c.428-347 B.C.)

2. Aristotle (384–322 BC)

3. St Augustine (354 –430 AD)

4. St. Thomas Aquinas (1225–1274)

5. René Descartes (1596-1650)

Advertisement



6. Baruch Spinoza (1632-1677)

7. Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz (1646-1716

8. Voltaire (1694-1778)