'COVID-19 media slogans: 'We're all in this together' vs 'We are one'

There are many ways that individuals, families, communities and governments are responding to the COVID-19 crisis. As this pandemic (social and economic) mutates its way round our isolated blue marble planet, The World Health Organisation and China's role in this pandemic must not be forgotten. Their double act of denial must be viewed in a similar light to sophisticated propaganda machines that hide the truth from their populations.

The stark contrast in how 'their ABC' and SkyNews (UK and Australia) are reporting this pandemic is astounding and somewhat reminiscent of their handling of the recent bushfires. Our exposure to 'their ABC's' partisan, aggressive and ultimately destructive approach will not go unnoticed. Whether their new broom Chair, Ms Buttrose, has noticed or will take action, is questionable. So far she has remained relatively silent or is a hostage to the real operators of 'their ABC' in their deep fifth state culture.

With regard to the coronavirus, 'their ABC' established itself as the emergency self-appointed alternative government from day one. Highlights include:

Objecting to the PM's Christmas Island strategy including accusing the Australian Government of racism and discrimination against Chinese nationals.

Dr 'Stormin' Norman Swan has become their alternative chief medical officer, issuing contradictory advice to the official Australian Government Chief Medical Officer who has displayed true professionalism and stability.

'their ABC'has daily issued challenges to the Government advice/actions. Eg their demands for school closures have been classic campaigning against the incompetent "Scotty from Marketing".

Having caused this alternative view confusion, 'their ABC' then blamed the Government for its confusing mixed message that they had generated themselves!

When the pandemic has passed, and the family, society, economy and government return to a post-COVID normality, 'their ABC' must become "our ABC", just like the " we are one …we are Australian" advert they run 24/7 which we pay for. If they want to continue then that's fine, but get George Soros to fund their $1billion per annum activities. We can use that fund to support a truly independent national broadcaster. Maybe "SBS 2.0".

In these days of social media, the virtual collapse of the traditional, accountable, regulated newspapers, communications must be trustworthy, independent and balanced to serve all elements of OUR community. Some months ago, I published an article on the future dangers of Facial Recognition, Trolls and Bots (OLO article 6th March 2020). Max Headroom, that satirical Avatar character from the 1980s show (OLO link to Max Headroom) came to mind. Given that Max Headroom, was satirical and crude by comparison to today's CGI/AI technologies, I pick a new 2020 Max (or Maxine) Headroom as anchor man for a "new reformed " Our ABC ". Please comment using OLO posts, I welcome alternative views.

Its now 7.15am Saturday morning, the dogs want fed, followed by ablutions, quickly as its wet and they don't like the rain. Oh yes, the rain that 'their ABC' declared in the midst of the January peak fires would not arrive until Mid-April-May. Just watching the SkyNews (post-Chernobyl like documentary of inside Lombardy Italy). Very emotive commentary, music and imagery. Quite frightening, and not for children or sensitive souls, but I recommend you watch it, at "into the red zone". If the 'their ABC' was doing this, it would have a tone of ….'this is all due to the mismanagement by the ubiquitous "Scotty", the wacko Christian Pentecostalist 30th Australian Prime Minister. " How dare they " show such disrespect for the citizens that elected him as PM?

Thank you, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minster for Home Affairs Peter Dutton. Your resistance to 'their ABC' demands over Christmas Island has saved Australia from a far more severe impact. The 350billion stimulus is well thought through and balanced. Not perfect, but damned good, so ignore the rants, snide remarks and left-wing commentators the likes of Insiders, Drum, Q&A and News 24. 'Their ABC 'is not the alternative government, they only think they are.

Now, a strong black coffee and try to get online to ATO business Portal (via MyGov!) and lodge my monthly BAS. Good news, it will be a refund, as like most small business enterprises, even specialist water consultants like me, its only expense and zero client income we face. Small business will be critical, support them post-COVID 19/96gg crisis, and prevent the big business conglomerates who already see the opportunity to remove us small minnows from the market.