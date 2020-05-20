COP26 media-spin is a woke love-in to save the planet

Net Zero Emissions (NZE) was the catch phrase in this Covid-19 pandemic-dominated year, in which COP26 took place. The "Swedish Doom Goblin "aka Greta Thunberg has declared it a failure "limited to… Blah, Blah, Blah". China and India will continue to increase their CO2 emissions, and farmers/foresters will continue to feed off nature's food and gain bumper growth returns. This is part one of my review of COP26… the sad, comical, spin-laden "Cambridge Footlights" version. But for the faithful this was essential and critical.

In previous iterations of the COP summit, nations have notagreed that the burning of fossil fuels is the key cause of the climate crisis, something which has finally been included in the written agreement. So that is the big achievement of this expensive talkfest.

The COP26 President, Alok Sharma, announced the final draft decision. Not the catchy title they aspired to, such as "Net Zero Emissions is ON, Coal is Dead!". The actual announcement was titled CMA-3 Draft Decision, 9 pages, 91 clauses of Orwellian news-speak and full-on bureaucratic waffle. The spin being used to support COP26 includes:

· We will not "phase out coal" now. We will "phase down coal". A new phrase created out of COP26 courtesy of India. Yet again another three-word slogan to feed the activist and media alarmists who invest our society with woke, meaningless and damaging climate change culture with China/US support.

Drive the message through the young innocents… no different than Hitler Youth!

Bureaucratic actions such as:

Science and Urgency Adaptation Adaptation Finance Mitigation Finance, Technology transfer and capacity building for mitigation and adaptation Loss & Damage Implementation Collaboration

Shallow virtue signalling such as Coke saying they will only use global transport distribution networks that are Net Zero Emission offset by 2040.

Loss and damage wording, a sop to "drowning" Pacific Islands that a money train for post-colonialisation compensation of $100billion per annum to be paid in reparation for climate change legacy!

"Accelerating efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, recognising the need for support towards a just transition". Coal is the word that they have finally put in the COP26 outcome document. If none of the previous 30 years' documents mention coal, then what on earth were they on about?

While outside the actual COP26 arena, the US Climate Envoy, John Kerry, boasted of his shallow US/China Agreement to develop a Climate Action Plan within one year! This stitches up a deal that allows them, as the two largest emitters of CO2, to ignore the whole COP26 process!

I have watched the commentary around the most recent NZE OLO articles (Kanavan, Essery). Not for the faint hearted, particularly if you are an author, but worth "scan-reading' the extremism and insulting slurs written by the climate change cultists. They are tenacious, committed and will show you examples of how they attempt to rewrite science. These are the audience that the "Guardian/SMH/AGE/ABC/BBC/CNN" cartel thrive on. Some might even believe that they are Extinction Rebellion warriors, though I doubt they have ever superglued their hands to the road in active protest. It's hard to sip a chardonnay without access to your hands!

Media spin angles are already being generated. First is that "Coal Out/Banned" was never going to happen and they always expected it to be knocked by China/India/Saudi Arabia, i.e. it was a distraction to the main aim. This weak bureaucratic achievement "will make COP26 the marker for the end of climate change"! The flawed science tells us that this is the critical decade (yet again as occurred in 2000, 2010, 2020) Our global leaders said:

UN Secretary-General António Guterres:we are "still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe".

IPCC and US Envoy John Kerry: "we all knew that COP26 Glasgow was not going to solve climate change….. its only the starting pistol, in the arena that was established by COP24 in Paris".

Boris Johnson: "The beginning of the end to climate change"-climate change is natural and has driven evolution, the last thing we need is for climate variability to be ended!

Marshall Islands delegate Tina Stege(their version of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of the drowning/sinking Pacifica) "it's a failure"

Greta Thunberg"COP26 is limited to Blah-Blah-blah."

COP27 in Egypt will be another waste of money/time/rhetoric and probably more than the 400 private bizjets that swarmed to the cold, wet Glasgow venue.

It's time we Australians told our politicians to gain a backbone and reject all the scams that surround this climate change cultism, its IPCC nonsense, the Global Climate models, the taxes, the NZE and carbon markets and the $100 billion compensation to sinking Pacific Islands.

And just when we thought COP26 'luv-fest' was over, COP26 President Alok Sharma last ditch attempt was to get them all to return in one years' time for a COP26-"2.0", More hot air, another 400 private Biz jets feeding our plants with more luscious CO2. And, most importantly, another media celebration of how wicked the developed world is and that it must be punished!

Irony is lost on these rich, elitist pseudo intellectuals, who believe it's their right/duty to tell/teach us how to live our lives. Do they recycle cans, paper and glass every week; do they have a rainwater tank; do they use older cars and repair them, giving real meaning TO the Reduce, Reuse Recycle slogan of yesteryear; do they support Net Zero Discharge of wastewater and potable water recycling? I fear not, but they will expect us to subsidise their: NZE carbon offset airline tickets; Tesla electric cars; the free infrastructure and electricity to charge them and; solar panels/batteries. The hypocrisy gene "is strong" in those with a long-standing sense of entitlement.