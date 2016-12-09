Uber's green competitor is riding a $30 trillion mega-trend

If it's not green, it's not millennial - and that's a big problem for a company like Uber, or Lyft. Millennials love ride-sharing, but they don't appreciate the CO2 footprint that comes with it.

The immediate problem for Uber is this: The next-generation of ride-sharing is already here - born out of massive millennial demand. It's green through and through, and it's set to command some serious market share.

Millennials are driving a new mega-trend: impact-investing. Facedrive, the first ride-sharing company that lets you plant a tree while you drive, and choose exactly what kind of footprint you want to leave behind, is leading this new trend.

"It's not just that millennials, and younger generations in general, are increasingly opting out of the expenses and hassles of owning and parking a car," Facedrive CEO Sayan Navaratnam told Oilprice.com in a recent interview. "It's phenomenally bigger than that: Millennials demand more conveniences, and they demand that they be green. We are giving them that before anyone else does."

This Trend Is Already Mega

The biggest disruption in the world right now - outside of the coronavirus - is that major hedge funds are giving in to the pressure and moving money into things that are environmentally and socially responsible.

This is an ethics squeeze worth billions.

Jeff Bezos, the richest man on the planet, just committed a whopping $10 billion to a Global Earth Fund.

Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock - one of the world's largest hedge funds, told CEOs around the world last month that climate change has become a "defining factor in companies' long-term prospects".

That, he said, would lead to a significant reallocation of capital - and it's going to happen a lot sooner than anyone previously expected.

He's far from alone.

"For the first time since WWII we sense a shift in which climate and the environment - not growth - will become the priority of governments and their citizens, as shortages of food, clean water and air become existential questions," Saxo Bank Chief Economist Steen Jakobsen said in his latest quarterly outlook report.