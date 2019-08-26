Support Us!

The best investment in the world

By Vern Gowdie - posted Friday, 24 January 2020

Personal circumstances have made this week a time for reflection.

Climate change. Inept politicians. Ballooning debt levels. Increasing social tension. Pension crises.

As important as they are, these topics can all wait for another week.

My mother-in-law is dying. Death brings life into focus.

We never expected her to make it to 2020, but true to form she defied the odds.

Our last Christmas together was a memorable one.

Drawing on her depleted energy reserves, she endured having makeup applied, being dressed in her favourite outfit and then getting hoisted into a reclining, over-sized wheelchair.

When she entered the room of gathered family, she simply smiled.

Being surrounded by her three daughters, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, was the only gift she wanted…and it showed.

The outpouring of love for her was priceless. No amount of money could buy what was in that room.

The deep respect and affection afforded to her was earned from a lifetime of loving, nurturing and leading by example.

My mother-in-law is living proof that the best investment any of us can make is in our family.

This article was first published in Rum Rebellion.

About the Author

Vern Gowdie has been involved in financial planning since 1986. In 1999, Personal Investor magazine ranked Vern as one of Australia’s Top 50 financial planners.
His contrarian views often place him at odds with the financial planning profession today, but Vern’s sole motivation is to help investors to protect their own and their family’s wealth. Follow him on Twitter @RumRebellionAus

