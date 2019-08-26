Lethal cocktails rarely end well

When our three daughters were younger, being their best friends was not our first priority.

Our role was to be their parents. Setting boundaries. Teaching right from wrong. Friendship would come later.

We were definitely not the coolest parents. The one and only (underage) teenage party we hosted came with several conditions.

No alcohol. No weed. No diving off the wall into the pool. No couples sneaking off into the park next door.

I must confess, the role of sombre supervisor is no fun.

Watching a bunch of bored teenagers sitting around twiddling their thumbs and counting down the hours, hardly qualified as a party.

Other parents ran party houses. Alcohol. Drugs. Wild antics. Access to bedrooms.

Not that we knew this at the time. Stories were shared many years after the fact.

As a young fellow I know which party would have been my preferred choice.

However, we were no longer 16 year olds.

Life had taught us a few lessons. We were the responsible adults. Other parents had entrusted us with the welfare of their children. It was a responsibility we took very seriously.

When you mix a cocktail of youthful bravado, alcohol, drugs and sex, there’s a few scenarios that come to mind.