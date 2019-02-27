Support Us!

The Left has been left

By Everald Compton - posted Friday, 20 December 2019

Jeremy Corbyn has led British Labour to a massive defeat.

Bill Shorten led the Australian ALP to the loss of an election that should never have been lost.

Hilary Clinton led her left wing Democrats to lose an American Presidential Election to a candidate who will be remembered as the worst President in American History.

These astonishing events lead us to ask the question,

WILL A CANDIDATE FROM THE LEFT EVER WIN A MAJOR ELECTION AGAIN?

And how is it that this all happened.?

Let's look for a moment at all three.

Corbyn went into the British Elections with a massive manifesto of policies, many of which were highly radical, such as buying back the British Rail System and allowing everyone to travel free so as to get traffic off the roads.

Most voters never ever got around to reading his manifesto because Boris Johnson went out on the hustings saying over and over again 'Let's get Brexit done, lets get rid of the pain of recent years'. This is all that most people had on their minds when they filled out their ballot papers.

Corbyn recorded the lowest percentage of the vote for his Party since 1934, whereas Boris had a higher margin of victory than Thatcher achieved in her prime.

Shorten is a far better leader than Corbyn, but made the same mistake. He put out 150 policies and failed to sell any of them.

Morrison had one speech and it was entitled, 'Don't trust Shorten, he will take all your money in high taxes'. It was a killer line.

This article was first published on Everald Compton.

About the Author

Everald Compton is Chairman of The Longevity Forum, a not for profit entity which is implementing The Blueprint for an Ageing Australia. He was a Founding Director of National Seniors Australia and served as its Chairman for 25 years. Subsequently , he was Chairman for three years of the Federal Government's Advisory Panel on Positive Ageing.

Photo of Everald Compton
