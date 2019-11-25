Fitz Files Fail

Your article against Margaret Court failed fundamental tests of fairness. These include:

Your intensely unpleasant homophobic remarks

When will you and your mass media colleagues ever get a handle on the meaning of 'homophobic'?

Advertisement



The Lexico/Oxford Dictionary describes homophobic as, 'having or showing a dislike of or prejudice against homosexual people' (Lexico.com 2019. s.v. homophobic).

The Macquarie Dictionary relates homophobia to those who have a 'fear of homosexuals, usually linked with hostility towards them' (1997. s.v. homophobia).

Does Margaret Court fear or dislike homosexuals?

Fitz, why your hullabaloo about Margaret Court being homophobic? She rebutted your view in an interview with Vision Christian Radio (31 May 2017) when she stated: 'I've got nothing against homosexual people as individuals. But my stand for my Christian beliefs is for marriage the Bible way'. 7News reported: 'Margaret Court has said, 'I love them [homosexuals], I have them in the church'.

Based on the dictionary definitions, Margaret Court is not homophobic. She presents God's view of marriage between a man and a woman and not between two people of the same sex.

Jesus confirmed the Genesis teaching in Matthew 19:4-6. A man will leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife. It does not say he will be joined (sexually) with another male. Margaret Court is correct in affirming the biblical view of sexuality in marriage. She is not homophobic but a promoter of God's view, heterosexuality.

Fake news by Fitz

Again you presented fake news about Court's beliefs. Fake news is 'false, often sensational, information disseminated under the guise of news reporting' (Collins Dictionary 2019. s.v. fake news).

Advertisement



You presented sensational false news about Court's views when she stated 'I love them (homosexuals)'. You created a homophobic, irrational understanding with your allegations against this former champion tennis player.

What was Margaret Court's motive in her stand against homosexual marriage?

The Statement of Faith of Victory Life Centre, Perth, states: 'That Marriage, according to Scripture is between a man and a woman; that man and woman are joined to become one flesh. God created man in His own image, male and female instructing them to be fruitful and multiply' (Genesis 1:27-28; 2:24).

Court's double-standards

Remember a couple years ago you were 'citing the Bible' to proclaim the 'only legitimate love is that between a man and a woman'. In doing this you asserted 'those with a different sexuality to you are not your equal'.