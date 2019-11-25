Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Fitz Files Fail

By Spencer Gear - posted Monday, 25 November 2019

Your article against Margaret Court failed fundamental tests of fairness. These include:

Your intensely unpleasant homophobic remarks

When will you and your mass media colleagues ever get a handle on the meaning of 'homophobic'?

Advertisement

The Lexico/Oxford Dictionary describes homophobic as, 'having or showing a dislike of or prejudice against homosexual people' (Lexico.com 2019. s.v. homophobic).

The Macquarie Dictionary relates homophobia to those who have a 'fear of homosexuals, usually linked with hostility towards them' (1997. s.v. homophobia).

Does Margaret Court fear or dislike homosexuals?

Fitz, why your hullabaloo about Margaret Court being homophobic? She rebutted your view in an interview with Vision Christian Radio (31 May 2017) when she stated: 'I've got nothing against homosexual people as individuals. But my stand for my Christian beliefs is for marriage the Bible way'. 7News reported: 'Margaret Court has said, 'I love them [homosexuals], I have them in the church'.

Based on the dictionary definitions, Margaret Court is not homophobic. She presents God's view of marriage between a man and a woman and not between two people of the same sex.

Jesus confirmed the Genesis teaching in Matthew 19:4-6. A man will leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife. It does not say he will be joined (sexually) with another male. Margaret Court is correct in affirming the biblical view of sexuality in marriage. She is not homophobic but a promoter of God's view, heterosexuality.

Fake news by Fitz

Again you presented fake news about Court's beliefs. Fake news is 'false, often sensational, information disseminated under the guise of news reporting' (Collins Dictionary 2019. s.v. fake news).

Advertisement

You presented sensational false news about Court's views when she stated 'I love them (homosexuals)'. You created a homophobic, irrational understanding with your allegations against this former champion tennis player.

What was Margaret Court's motive in her stand against homosexual marriage?
The Statement of Faith of Victory Life Centre, Perth, states: 'That Marriage, according to Scripture is between a man and a woman; that man and woman are joined to become one flesh. God created man in His own image, male and female instructing them to be fruitful and multiply' (Genesis 1:27-28; 2:24).

Court's double-standards

Remember a couple years ago you were 'citing the Bible' to proclaim the 'only legitimate love is that between a man and a woman'. In doing this you asserted 'those with a different sexuality to you are not your equal'.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

12 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Spencer Gear PhD (University of Pretoria, South Africa) is a retired counselling manager, independent researcher, retired minister of the The Christian & Missionary Alliance of Australia, and freelance writer living in Brisbane Qld, Australia.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Spencer Gear

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Spencer Gear
Article Tools
Comment 12 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy