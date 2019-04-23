Support Us!

Have politics changed ScoMo's Christianity?

By Spencer Gear - posted Wednesday, 6 November 2019

I'm not running for Pope

What is Prime Minister Scott Morrison telling us about his Christianity with these statements?

  • Before becoming PM, he did not support same-sex marriage. What about now?
  • When interviewed by Leigh Sales, he had an opportunity to tell viewers his perspective on the existence and nature of God. He pushed that one aside with a 'love' view.
  • He's a Christian who doesn't mix religion and politics.
Which God is he serving? He and his family attend Horizon Church, Sutherland Shire, NSW, Australia. This is a Pentecostal congregation associated with the Australian Christian Churches, affiliated with the Assemblies of God worldwide.

He allowed the mass media into the worship service to see him with his wife at Easter Sunday service 2019. ScoMo was praising God with hand raised. This is a common practice in Pentecostal and other evangelical church worship, supported by Bible passages such as Psalm 63:4.

This article will examine how Morrison's Christianity integrates in public with his politics.

1. PM's moral views

When he was treasurer in 2016, he did not support change from traditional to same-sex marriage. This is in agreement with Jesus' endorsement of heterosexual relationships:

'Haven't you read,'he replied, 'that at the beginning the Creator "made them male and female," and said, "For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh"? So they are no longer two, but one flesh' (Matthew 19:4-6).

What about abortion?

The context of the recent abortion debate in NSW was when the PM acknowledged it was a State issue where the MPs and MLCs were granted a conscience vote. He would not make it a Commonwealth issue but acknowledged

I have what I would describe as conservative views on this issue as people know I have on other issues. That's really all I think I need to say.

That statement was made after he became PM. Morrison could have used that opportunity to declare God's view of abortion.

About the Author

Spencer Gear PhD (University of Pretoria, South Africa) is a retired counselling manager, independent researcher, retired minister of the The Christian & Missionary Alliance of Australia, and freelance writer living in Brisbane Qld, Australia.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Spencer Gear
