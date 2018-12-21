The extinction of the Extinction Rebellion

Let me say loudly and clearly that I am hugely switched off by the Extinction Rebellion, but I am switched on about Greta Thunberg and about the fact that Citizens Referendums are a much better alternative than marching.

Thunberg made an impact at the United Nations a few weeks ago with her speech that harshly chastised world leaders for putting the future of the world at risk by being grossly negligent about Climate Change.

But, despite receiving massive support from school students of her age world wide, very little has been achieved even though they tried to march in an orderly and respectful fashion.

Advertisement



Indeed, the main publicity was generated by grossly unfair personal criticism of Thunberg's character and motives. Apparently, it is a big social error to be both young and female.

Conversely, here in my own home town of Brisbane, an irresponsible mob of egotists who are part of a large international organisation called The Extinction Rebellion are regularly closing down the CBD and stopping innocent people, who are in no way responsible for the negligence of politicians, from going to and from work.

They are anarchists who just want to feel good because they make other people feel miserable and have alienated the community to such an extent that Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk is fast tracking legislation to ban their irresponsible marches and she has huge public support for her initiative, particularly from those who usually vote for her Opposition.

Yet, there are millions like me who are concerned about pollution in all its forms, especially Climate Change. We want to take action, but we wont march with thugs even though we are also totally switched off by Climate Change Deniers whose comments border on gross stupidity.

At present, we are left with few options other than political lobbying.

But, a different strategy can be productively pursued.

Advertisement



REPORT THIS AD

There are several nations around the world where their national constitutions allow voters to request referendums on crucial issues provide that an adequate number of people lodge a petition to Parliament to do so. If they win the Referendum, then the Parliament is required by law to carry out the wish of the people and legislate on the issue.

In several States in USA this is done regularly and more Referendums produce a positive result than do negative ones.