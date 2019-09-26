Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Anti-Americanism: the dislike that 'decent' people are happy to admit to

By David Hale - posted Friday, 18 October 2019

There are many people who though not viewing themselves as intolerant are more than happy to talk of their dislike for all things American. There are the more serious consequences of Anti-Americanism in the world that have seen Americans killed and injured.

Only a median of 58% of people, across 37 countries according to Pew Research has a favourable view of Americans. It means that almost half do not and in some parts of the world especially the Middle-East it is much lower. 

American popular culture is liked by most people but over 30% dislike it according to Pew and this is nothing new.

Advertisement

The degeneracy thesis that Europeans were intellectually superior, more cultured, more evolved physically, and mentally than Americans has existed since at least the late 1700's.

The criticisms of America and Americans came from prominent enough figures that people like Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin decided to respond to the attacks.

No place can really lay claim to being superior. Europe was a place where two world wars started, where the Holocaust occurred, Stalin, where more young people in Britain voted in television contests than said would vote in the general election, where there were workhouses in London and where the flawed ideas justifying British colonization had a home. 

Joseph Joffe describes five aspects of anti-Americanism such as stereotyping Americans. One of the other aspects is blaming America for all the evils in the world which is similar to how some people blame all rich people, Muslims, refugees, and conservatives for everything wrong in the world.

There is also the Anti-American insult, made by some Americans themselves against other Americans.

One response to all of this can be found in Christian principles which are often themselves associated with Americans and are the subject of much stereotyping and dislike. The call not to judge others is a Christian mandate. How can we see the spec in their eyes but not the log in our own?

Advertisement

My own country of Australia has the history of the White Australia policy to contend with, the bad treatment of indigenous people or convicts during the convict era, the persistence of homelessness, and the persistence of racist politicians to consider before throwing stones literally across the pond.

Christians are called to love their enemy which includes people from other countries.

There is the teaching to love thy neighbour as ourselves.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

6 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Hale is an Anglican University Lay Chaplain, staff worker for the Australian Student Christian Movement and a member of the Anglican Pacifist Fellowship.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Hale

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 6 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy