Can a Labor leopard change its spots?

Can the Labor Party win back voters lost at the last election through changes of policies? Or will religious people see it as a suck up for political gain and not for genuine religious commitment?

Before the 18 May 2019 election, the shadow treasurer and immovable Chris Bowen reiterated: 'If you don't like our policies, don't vote for us'. Many took his advice and Labor lost the election.

After the election he backed off a bit, 'I have noticed as I have been around during the election campaign and even in the days since ... how often it has been raised with me that people of faith no longer feel that progressive politics cares about them,' he told reporters in Sydney'. He got that one right.

Advertisement



Considered changes

The defeat influenced Mark Butler, shadow minister for climate change & energy, to speak out, 'Everything is up for review'. Everything? Really? Does that include Labor's radical pro-Greens, left wing agenda on abortion, euthanasia and religious freedom?

Labor frontbencher and communications' spokesperson, Michelle Rowland, stated: 'I don't think it's lost on anyone that there was clearly an issue with Labor and people of faith at the last election.' She added: 'There is a sense that we didn't get it right' – about religious views.

ALP policies and people of faith

In my understanding of a Christian world and life view – informed by Scripture – Labor needs radical changes in these values but I can't see it happening because the libertarian left-wing seems to dominate policy content. The issues surround …

(a) Abortion;

(b) Voluntary, assisted dying; i.e. voluntary, active euthanasia,

(c) Freedom of religion, and

Advertisement



(d) LGBTIQ 'equality', including homosexual marriage.

Clash with Labor's policies

How is it possible for these Labor policies to be accommodated with religious views when they are so opposed to some religious views? These Labor policies include:

(a) Improve access to affordable, legal 'surgical and medical terminations across Australia, including decriminalisation in all States and Territories and the provision of abortion in public hospitals' (ALP National Platform, No. 102),