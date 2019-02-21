Scott Morrison needs to 'obey God's message'

What will it take for ScoMo to practise what he preaches? I've seen the pictures of him with raised hands in worship in his church on Sunday. I applaud him for worshipping the Lord God Almighty and allowing the mass media cameras to see a demonstration of his faith.

His faith needs more than lifting hands in praise. Australians need to see him practise his Christian faith with Priya, her husband Nadesalingam (Nades), with daughters Kopika, 4, and Tharunicaa, 2.

They have become household names as they challenge the deportation orders to return them to Sri Lanka.

The small regional town of Biloela, Qld, wants them to stay. They have integrated well into that region and Nades has been employed in the meat works.

Morrison resists: 'I do understand the real feeling about this and the desire for there to be an exception but I know what the consequences are of allowing those exceptions' (The Sydney Morning Herald, 2 September).

This is not about 'real feeling' towards this family but about a demonstration of real Christianity by Morrison and his Christian colleagues in government.

Both Morrison and I are evangelical Christians. We have this divine responsibility,

'Speak up for people who cannot speak for themselves. Help people who are in trouble. Stand up for what you know is right, and judge all people fairly. Protect the rights of the poor and those who need help' (Proverbs 31:8-9).

This is a special time when ScoMo can act for this family that does not have the political voice, clout or the emotional strength to stand up to the assertions of Peter Dutton that they are 'not owed protection' because they 'are not refugees'.

Morrison claimed 'they didn't come to the country in the appropriate way. They have not been found to have an asylum claim'.

Neither would I if I were fleeing persecution. It was reported in the Liverpool City Champion (Narellan, NSW) that 'Priya told AAP she saw her fiancé and five other men from her village burned alive before she fled. Her entire family now live as refugees in India'.

Prime Minister, it's time to step up and demonstrate your genuine Christian convictions.