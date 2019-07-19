The Queen and 'The King of the World'

This article was first published by 2020Plus.

Discuss in our Forums See what other readers are saying about this article! Click here to read & post comments. 1 post so far.

About the Author

Mal Fletcher is a media social futurist and commentator, keynote speaker , author, business leadership consultant and broadcaster currently based in London. He holds joint Australian and British citizenship .

Other articles by this Author

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.