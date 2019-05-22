Democrats doomed in 2020 for not preventing illegal entry into USA

The Democrats have signed their own political suicide note for the 2020 elections with the revelation that 19 of the 22 defendants indicted on federal charges of racketeering and murder had entered the USA illegally from Central America.

The situation for the Democrats is even direr as 3 of those arrested had existing deportation orders against them whilst 5 others had sought asylum.

A federal indictment - unsealed this week - charges 16 of the 22 defendants - members of the MS 13 gang - with murders that are eligible for the death penalty; victims were beaten, tortured, and in one case, dismembered, with weapons that included knives, machetes, rocks, and pipes.

American citizens’ security and safety have been clearly exposed by this newest case as being at great risk.

Democratic Party policy that has refused to co-operate with President Trump’s entreaty to join with the Republicans in introducing urgent bipartisan legislation to stop continuing illegal entry into America is under increasing public scrutiny.

A Democratic Party wipe out in the 2020 elections seems an assured outcome if no reforms are made.

This has become increasingly more certain as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D. Calif) gave illegal entrants facing deportation this advice:

An I.C.E. deportation warrant is not the same as a search warrant. If that is the only document I.C.E. brings to a home raid, agents do not have the legal right to enter a home. If I.C.E. agents don't have a warrant signed by a judge, a person may refuse to open the door and let them in. An administrative order of removal from I.C.E. or immigration authorities is simply not enough. Families belong together. Everyone in our country has rights. Many of these families are mixed-status families. We hope the president -- we pray that the president will think about this.

Pelosi’s concern for prolonging the stay of illegal immigrants rather than showing compassion for grieving American citizens is puzzling. Not the way to win votes in 2020.

Presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) and Julian Castro - who endorse the decriminalization of illegal immigration – could face increasing pressure to justify this policy during the upcoming Democratic Party Presidential Debates.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass) has declared what should really be Democratic Party policy: