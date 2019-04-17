Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Trump recognizes Israel claims in West Bank and East Jerusalem

By David Singer - posted Monday, 17 June 2019

US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, has set a cat among the pigeons with his claim that:

Under certain circumstances I think Israel has the right to retain some, but unlikely all, of the West Bank.

Friedman clearly was speaking for the Trump administration – not just himself personally - when he continued:

Advertisement

We really don't have a view until we understand how much, on what terms, why does it make sense, why is it good for Israel, why is it good for the region, why does it not create more problems than it solves. These are all things that we'd want to understand, and I don't want to prejudge.

Friedman accused the Obama administration – which in the last month of Obama's Presidency - allowed passage of a United Nations resolution in December 2016 condemning Israeli settlements as a "flagrant violation" of international law, of giving credence to Palestinian Arab arguments "that the entire West Bank and East Jerusalem belong to them".

Friedman asserted:

Certainly Israel's entitled to retain some portion of it.

Friedman was spot on.

The right of the Jewish people to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in at least some parts of the West Bank and East Jerusalem was recognised by:

Advertisement
  • the 1920 San Remo Conference
  • the 1920 Treaty of Sevres,
  • articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine (Mandate) and
  • article 80 of the 1945 United Nations Charter

Friedman's criticism of the United Nations attempt to subvert the Jewish peoples' legal rights created under the Mandate and preserved under the United Nations own Charter to "close settlement by Jews on the land including State lands and waste land not required for public purposes" located in the West Bank and East Jerusalem – was justified and long overdue..

Friedman postulated:

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

5 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 5 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy