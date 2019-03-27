Trump set to reject UN and PLO on Jews legal rights in West Bank

President Trump is set to reject the United Nations (UN) and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) claim that Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) is illegal in international law.

The UN and PLO have for decades denied the legal rights vested in the Jewish people to reconstitute the Jewish NatIonal Home in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) pursuant to article 6 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine – preserved until today under article 80 of the UN Charter.

Some 400,000 Jews now live in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and Trump is going to recognize that those areas "will remain in Israeli hands under a permanent accord," according to a reporton Israel's Channel 12.

To that end, the report said,"the Americans will not oppose Israeli steps relating to the settlements." Specifically, while the US will not explicitly back the formal "extension of Israeli sovereignty" to the settlements, or their "annexation," the report said, it will not object to the "extension of Israeli law" to the settlements.

Trump's decision – if correctly reported – will send the UN and the PLO into dual tailspins of their own making.

Acting in breach of its own Charter has reduced the UN to an organization held hostage by the 134 anti-Israel nations comprising the G77 that have long sponsored this canard of Jewish illegality.

The PLO's claim since its formation in 1964 that the Mandate for Palestine was "null and void" ignored the fact that all 51 member states of the League of Nations had unanimously conferred those rights on the Jewish people in recognition of the " the historical connection of the Jewish people with Palestine and to the grounds for reconstituting their national home in that country"

Trump's decision would not go as far as the promise made by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu In the run up to last month's Israeli election:

"I am going to apply Israeli sovereignty, but I don't distinguish between settlement blocs and isolated settlements. From my perspective, each of those settlement points is Israeli. We have responsibility [for them] as the government of Israel. I don't uproot any, and I won't transfer them to the sovereignty of the Palestinians. I take care of them all."

Trump's decision would not resolve the issue of Jewish and Arab sovereignty in specifically designated areas of Judea and Samaria (WestBank) which would still remain to be resolved in direct negotiations.

However Trump would be clearly signaling that the PLO claim to establish a second UN-backed Palestinian Arab State in every square meter of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) – in addition to Jordan – is dead in the water.

Seven weeks ago at a White House ceremony with Netanyahu present - Trump signed a proclamation declaring it "appropriate to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights" and that "the United States recognizes that the Golan Heights are part of the State of Israel."