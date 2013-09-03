Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Gladstone Ports worker rocks the boat

By John Mikkelsen - posted Thursday, 16 May 2019

Labor's election campaign has encountered some stormy waters after media reports that a Gladstone Ports worker had been suspended after asking Bill Shorten an innocent question during his recent campaign visit.

The encounter made headlines when the sub-contractor said some of his ports colleagues were earning $250,000 a year and asked Shorten what Labor could do about tax relief.

Rather than admitting their tax bill would rise, he replied, "We're going to look at that…"

Advertisement

According to reports in The Courier Mail,The Australian, and repeated in other media, when the worker arrived at the port the next day, his pass failed to work, his desk was cleared out and its contents returned to him.

The waters have become more murky since then, with the Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) weighing in.

"The individual, a subcontractor not a Gladstone Ports Corporation employee, was not in a position to speak with any knowledge or authority on behalf of the organisation."

Well, all he did was ask a reasonable question which should have received an honest answer.

The Ports Corporation issued another statement later on Monday saying it did not suspend the man.

"The port worker, a sub-contractor, is still employed by the contractor and carrying out work for their employer," it said.

Advertisement

The Gladstone resident told media he was suspended, but he was unwilling to comment over fears about finding­ full-time work.

The Courier-Mail said it began asking questions about the issue last Friday, and it understood the man was contacted by electrical contracting firm Welcon Technol­ogies informing him his suspension had been lifted.

"However, he had already taken on a short-term job elsewhere. Welcon failed to ­return calls yesterday."

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

4 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

John Mikkelsen is a long term journalist, former regional newspaper editor, now freelance writer formerly of Gladstone in CQ, but now in Noosa.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by John Mikkelsen

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of John Mikkelsen
Article Tools
Comment 4 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy