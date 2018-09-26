Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Future of the Uniting Church

By Keith Suter - posted Tuesday, 16 April 2019

The Uniting Church is in a crisis. Its membership is in decline but the church bureaucrats ignore the signs of impending doom. For example, the publicity material often contains photographs of happy smiling young people – but a person visiting a Uniting Church congregation will find few such young people.

In 2014 I was awarded a PhD from the University of Sydney for my dissertation on possible "futures" of the Uniting Church. It was on the identification of four ways in which the Uniting Church could evolve based on the secular management technique of scenario planning.

Four scenarios were devised:

Advertisement

(i) "Word and Deed" (the amalgamation of parishes into a small number of big parishes, providing both spiritual and welfare services)

(ii) "Secular Welfare" (just letting the congregations die off and concentrate on the expanding welfare work)

(iii) "Early Church" (letting the welfare agencies go their own way and instead return to the thinking of the early church, such as the use of house churches), and

(iv) "Recessional" (winding up the Uniting Church and letting the thriving parts go their own way, such as the Uniting Church private schools, hospitals and aged care facilities).

The "Recessional" scenario is not coming into play because the social welfare work is expanding.

The second scenario is "Secular Welfare" – a Uniting Church providing extensive community services but without congregations. This simplifies governance, management arrangements and risk management capabilities, and reduces unnecessary duplication and competition between Uniting Church agencies.

Advertisement

The "Secular Welfare" scenario envisions one Uniting Church agency that will run all the community services. The parishes have been wound up or just allowed to wither away. Some chaplaincy services may still be provided. Theological training will have been largely wound up, with the training of chaplains done via the Internet and/ or outsourced to other organizations.

Uniting Church parish missions with their own community services will have the services transferred to the central agency. Uniting Church schools – which already have a high level of autonomy – will be completely self-governing and responsible for their own affairs.

This Uniting Church has no congregations. For those mainly big parishes that are self-funding there is the prospect that they could continue to exist as independent parishes – and could even form their own "union" (however, given their reputations for individualism they will probably prefer to operate on their own). Many current congregations have a limited future (given their declining membership) and so their properties could be sold and the proceeds transferred to the new organization.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

11 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Dr Keith Suter is a futurist, thought leader and media personality in the areas of social policy and foreign affairs. He is a prolific and well-respected writer and social commentator appearing on radio and television most weeks.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Keith Suter

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Keith Suter
Article Tools
Comment 11 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy