Millennials choose fake theology

What would influence young Christians to ditch core Christianity for a masquerade of hope? Some of this process is expressed in Laura Fitzpatrick's article, Social media upends public's Bible quote preferences (25 Feb 2019)

It reported how God-centred thinking has been replaced by another breed that should concern Christians.

The replacement has dethroned John 3:16 Christianity, to something else. This verse states: 'For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life'.

The replacement for Millennials (aged 21-37) is Jeremiah 29:11, "'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future'".

The research

The investigation was associated with Reverend Dr Peter Phillips, director of CODEC Research Centre for Digital Theology of St John's College, Durham University, UK. He said: 'Whereas once John 3:16 was the "poster-boy" text of the 20th century, the latest star is Jeremiah 29:11' for the Millennials .

John 3:16 deals with Jesus' passion-resurrection and that doesn't reverberate with those who are savvy with social media.

According to Fitzpatrick, John 3:16 has been replaced in the UK and nine other countries, including Australia and Canada.

Millennial fake theology

When I speak of 'fake theology' used by the Millennials. I compare 'fake theology' with 'fake news', which means, 'false, often sensational, information disseminated under the guise of news reporting' (Collins English Dictionary 2019. s.v. fake news). So fake theology is false, sensational information circulated under the guise of orthodox biblical teaching.

A second false emphasis by the Millennials is the refusal to pursue orthodox Christianity and Jesus' sacrifice on the cross in exchange for another Christianity that offers hope and prosperity on social media in the present time.

Does it occur to these researchers and the Millennials that they replaced the centre of Christianity with a bogus doctrine?

Christianity for the Oscars

This is from 'poster boy' to 'star': Christianity for the Oscars.

