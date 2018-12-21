Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Fully franked must be frank and fair

By Everald Compton - posted Wednesday, 27 February 2019

It is beyond dispute that Bill Shorten is correct when he states that a cash refund of franking credits on investments should be claimed only by a taxpayer.

What is in dispute is the timing and manner in which he intends to legislate changes to current taxation laws on those credits.

His planned legislation must be changed to exempt all shares purchased prior to 30 June, 2019. This will give retirees the same privileges that he has stated that he will grant to those affected by his changes to taxation benefits relating to negative gearing and capital gains.

Advertisement

To deny this, will mean that he will be declaring that property developers are more worthy citizens than retirees and deserve privileges that are to be denied to retirees.

Once this injustice is corrected, it will be vital that he also takes decisive steps publicly to help to halt the vitriol to which retirees are being subjected on this matter via social media.

Trolls constantly declare that retirees are dishonest thieves of public money and leaches on society. The hatred that they convey is appalling.

These primitive critics should note that,

*When current retirees were young, they did not receive the franking credits that young taxpayers enjoy today.

*Nor did they get a Superannuation Guarantee.

Advertisement

*They simply saved carefully, a sensible act for which they will now be punished.

*Many thousands of retirees have based their long term retirement incomes on the continued receipt of franking credits as this benefit was the law of the land when they did their planning and still is at this moment. They have not been cheating the system.

*The revenue that the Government will lose by grandfathering Franking Credits that are received on investments held prior to 30 June 2019, can be replaced quite easily by taxing the big end of town which is overpopulated by long term tax evaders.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

This article was first published on Everald Compton.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

3 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Everald Compton is Chairman of The Longevity Forum, a not for profit entity which is implementing The Blueprint for an Ageing Australia. He was a Founding Director of National Seniors Australia and served as its Chairman for 25 years. Subsequently , he was Chairman for three years of the Federal Government's Advisory Panel on Positive Ageing.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Everald Compton

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Everald Compton
Article Tools
Comment 3 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy