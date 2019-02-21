Support Us!

Intolerant intolerance

By Spencer Gear - posted Thursday, 21 February 2019

During the January 2019 Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam, Anna Wintour, long time fashion editor with Vogue, spoke publicly about her disagreement with champion tennis player, Margaret Court, over homosexual marriage.

Dame Anna Wintour DBE dived into the 'intolerance' issue against homosexuals. Her target was tennis champion, Margaret Court.

The Age reported that Wintour 'has thrown her support behind the push to rename Margaret Court Arena over the tennis champion's opposition to same-sex marriage'.

Wintour stated, 'I find that it is inconsistent with the sport for Margaret Court's name to be on a stadium that does so much to bring all people together across their differences"', in a speech delivered at the Australian Open Inspirational Series in Melbourne on Thursday [24 January 2019] , to applause.

She continued: 'This much I think is clear to anyone who understands the spirit and the joy of the game.Intolerance has no place in tennis" emphasis added).

Wintour continued her broadside against those who support traditional family values:

"I have been alarmed by your prime minister's record on LGBTQ rights, which seems backward in all senses," she said.

"That no one can be expelled from school for their orientation, should not require clarification. A government should protect its people, not make it unclear whether they will be accepted."

Not once in that article did the journalist mention Anna Wintour's intolerance towards Margaret Court and Scott Morrison.

I find it disconcerting when a person opposes the 'intolerance' of Margaret Court on the subject of homosexuality and doesn't see her own intolerance towards Margaret Court's values.

It is a self-contradictory statement to accuse another person of intolerance while perpetrating the same oneself.

Other media joined the Wintour refrain

There were a considerable number of mass media examples who promoted the Wintour homosexual chorus. Three examples were from:

About the Author

Spencer Gear PhD is a retired counselling manager, independent researcher, Christian minister and freelance writer living in Brisbane Qld.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Spencer Gear
