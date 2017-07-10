How NATO and the EU undermine democracy in Macedonia

The Republic of Macedonia and its vulnerable citizens are the latest victim of the arrogance of power shamelessly expressed by the authoritarian, denialist and undemocratic NATO and the EU. Operating through a puppet government and a corrupt parliament, NATO and the EU are sadly destroying Macedonia's hard won freedom, democracy, human rights, rule of law and good governance in broad daylight for all to see. Through the illegal, unconstitutional and highly destructive Prespa Agreement, NATO and the EU have forced Macedonia to change its name, constitution, identity, history and culture as pre-conditions for eventual membership of these unethical and unsustainable organisations. Desperately lacking is any critical discussion and analysis of the unfolding crisis in Macedonia in foreign policy, parliamentary and media circles in Europe, North America and in Australia.

The contemporary method to kill a democracy is through elected leaders who subvert the very process that brought them to power. Autocrats like the current Prime Minister of Macedonia Zoran Zeav, first pledged to protect the sovereignty, freedom, constitution, democracy, human rights and rule of law. Once in office, the regime started subverting democracy, human rights and the rule of law. The President of Macedonia should have impeached Zaev there and then. The regime tilted the level playing field against the opposition by packing the courts, blackmailing critics, bullying independent media and undermining the power and authority of the President of Macedonia Dr. Georgi Ivanov, who is also the Commander in Chief. The NATO and EU approved regime in Macedonia came into power through a colour revolution like in Ukraine and a coalition with former KLA commanders now turned parliamentarians. The current Foreign Minister of Macedonia, Nikola Dimitrov was identified by WikiLeaks as an agent of the deep state in Macedonia as early as 2008.

Under instructions from NATO and the EU, the Zaev regime secretly negotiated and illegally signed the Prespa Agreement with the Hellenic Republic. This was done without the input from the President of the Republic of Macedonia, who is only authorised to sign such agreements, and the weak opposition.

Advertisement



To maintain a veneer of democracy, the regime and its puppet masters implemented a shonky Referendum on the Prespa Agreement on 30 Sept 2018. The misleading and offensive referendum was boycotted by over 61% of voters and as such failed miserably. Despite this result, the regime and its masters in Bruxelles along with some international media shamelessly pretended that the referendum was successful and that it paves the way for the debating and passing of the Prespa Agreement early in 2019.

In the lead up to eventual voting on the Prespa Agreement, the regime applied considerable pressure, blackmail, threats and bribes at desperate opposition MPs in the Macedonian Assembly. Those MPs who voted in favour of the agreement were granted Amnesty by the Illegally appointed Speaker of the Macedonian Parliament, who in 2001 was a KLA commander trained by the CIA and American mercenaries. The KLA killed Macedonian police and military personnel when it invaded Macedonia in 2001. NATO and the EU rewarded aggression from Albanian terrorists from Kosovo and Macedonia by forcing Macedonia to sign a Framework Agreement and to give amnesty and many other underived rights to terrorists. This is the same Speaker of Parliament that our Foreign Minister Julie Bishop met with during her first and only visit to Macedonia.

This month we learned that the presumably prestigious 2019 Ewald von Kleish Award at the Munich Security Conference will be given to Tsipras and Zaev for their role in delivering the Prespa Agreement on behalf of NAT0 and the EU.

In my opinion this is a big mistake that needs to be rectified by cancelling the award to the intended recipients for the following valid reasons.

The Prespa Agreement is deeply flawed, unsustainable and undemocractic as can be read from the indepth analysis of it by a prominent Constitutional Law Professor from Macedonia.

The agreement undermines democracy, human rights and the rule of law in Macedonia and the region.

Advertisement



The Prespa Agreement was imposed the Republic of Macedonia and its people by NATO and the EU against the wishes of the people as expressed at the Referendum on the issue on 30 Sept. 2018.

Giving the Ewald von Kleish award to Tsipras and Zaev for their Machiavelian achievement devalues the heritage and prestige of its patron and past recipients. Giving the award to Tsipras and Zaev devalues the prestige of the Award and its future reputation.

It sends a strong and wrong signal to authoritarian leaders from larger states that they can continue bullying smaller states with impunity.