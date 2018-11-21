Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The cheaper man

By Ian Nance - posted Tuesday, 29 January 2019

In 1886 Rudyard Kipling stressed the cultural and economic aspects of clashes between West and East as he penned his notably apt poem, "Arithmetic On The Frontier".

A couple of stanzas from this relevant ode convey his opinions:

A scrimmage in a Border Station-
A canter down some dark defile-
Two thousand pounds of education
Drops to a ten-rupee jezail.

Advertisement

He understood the futility of attempting to bring the attributes of educated British troops into play against financially poorer tribal Afghani fighters.

The same problems exist today with Western technology failing to be superior to basic improvisational skills of a country which has been steeped in conflict since around 500BC.

An aspect of war's evolution is that as firepower becomes more technically progressive, the intrinsic resourcefulness of those being targeted becomes more marked.

It's worth taking an historical snapshot of a region which is dominated by small tribal loyalties rather than fervent nationalism.

The written recorded background to the land presently constituting Afghanistan can be traced back to around 500 BCE when the area was under the First Persian Empire.

A high degree of urbanised culture existed in the region since between three thousand and two thousand BC, so some form of regular society was the case.

Advertisement

Alexander the Great and his Macedonian army arrived at what is now Afghanistan in 330 BCE after conquering Persia.

The name "Afghan" was used historically to refer to a member of the ethnic Pashtun community, and the suffix "stan" means "place of" in Persian, hence the regional name "Afghanistan".

Since then, many empires have risen from that country which has been a strategically important location throughout history. Sitting on many trade and migration routes, Afghanistan was a gateway to India and a key section of the ancient Silk Road which provided the trade route between China and the Mediterranean.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Ian Nance's media career began in radio drama production and news. He took up TV direction of news/current affairs, thence freelance television and film producing, directing and writing. He operated a program and commercial production company, later moving into advertising and marketing.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Ian Nance

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Ian Nance
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy