Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Labor’s housing affordability mess: profit for the few, pain for the many

By Graham Young - posted Wednesday, 9 January 2019

Labor's two-pronged housing affordability package has them rowing the same boat in both directions, expending a lot of taxpayer dollars and going nowhere.

The first prong doubles the capital gains tax on all investments, to the second highest in the OECD, penalising real estate and share investors alike, and immediately decreasing the value of all retirement savings.

It then violates the principle that losses are deductible against expenses in the same entity, removing the ability of many investors to deduct current losses against current income.

Advertisement

Labor ludicrously claims these are affordability measures while claiming they won't reduce house prices.

In fact, in the medium term they will increase prices.

Short term they will decrease prices as investors desert the market, and this is already happening, most noticeably in Sydney and Melbourne.

Labor might have thought that owner-occupiers would pick up the slack, but there aren't enough with large enough deposits, so price falls have some way to go yet.

That leads to less activity, less development, tightening rental vacancies, higher rents, and then prices go up, leaving just a brief window of increased affordability.

So now we get prong number two. Labor has decided it needs to insulate the market against rent increases. It proposes to spend $6.6 billion over the next 10 years paying an $8,500 a year subsidy per dwelling to investors who will develop 250,000 for rent at 20 per cent less than the market rate to people on average to low wages.

Advertisement

Having decided that the problem with housing affordability is that there are too many investors who are being "subsidised" through negative gearing deductions, Labor has decided that the answer to housing affordability is more subsidised investors. Go figure.

Bill Shorten claims that the reduction in rent for the average tenant will be $4,784 per year, so the subsidy to the investor is $3,716, making up the total $8,500.

On the other side of the ledger, by abolishing the tax offset for negative gearing, Labor will gain $2,158.89 per annum from the average investor, on the average property, geared to the hilt.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

This article was first published by The Spectator.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

2 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Graham Young is chief editor and the publisher of On Line Opinion. He is executive director of the Australian Institute for Progress, an Australian think tank based in Brisbane, and the publisher of On Line Opinion.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Graham Young

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Graham Young
Article Tools
Comment 2 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy