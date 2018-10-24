UN hit list can bypass Congress and fund Trump border wall

21 Nations that received almost $14 billion in US foreign aid in 2017 could become the key to unlocking the White House confrontation between President Trump and Democrat leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer over their refusal to commit the Democrats to authorizing Congress to commit $5 billion immediately towards the construction of Trump's border wall to prevent illegal immigration into America.

The partial Government shutdown on 21 December could be ended if this alternative source of funding is used.

This UN hit list offers a ready solution:

These 21 states were major players in humiliating Trump - when an American sponsored resolution in the United Nations General Assembly seeking to condemn Hamas and other militant groups for indiscriminately targeting Israel's predominantly Jewish civilian population since 2007 failed to secure the required two-third's majority earlier determined as necessary for its passage.

Trump has warned on many occasions that those who receive money from America – yet do not support America diplomatically – stand to lose financially as a result.

Trump has already well and truly practised what he preached:

Defunding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency of $360 million annually

Withdrawing from UNESCO leaving it to fund the 22% of its budget lost as a result

Calling on NATO countries to meet their agreed share of the NATO budget

Cutting more than $200 million in funding the Palestine Liberation Organisation

Trump has already ominously warned those countries that humiliated him on the Hamas Resolution that they could be in the firing line for reductions in their annual foreign aid as a result of not voting with America.

This threat becomes increasingly more likely as the Democrats dig in their heels and refuse to give the President the $5 billion he needs to build the border wall – one of the President's cardinal promises made in the 2016 election campaign that has been frustrated by the Democrats from the day Trump became President.

Trump should be readily able to determine how $5 billion of this $14 billion funding to these recalcitrant states can be redirected to building the border wall.

Trump can also look at defunding: