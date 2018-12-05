An Australian population policy?

We have recently heard from Prime Minister Morrison and NSW Premier Berijklian on population and immigration. There is a growing concern at how quickly we have reached 25 million, its concentration in major cities and the strain it has placed on infrastructure in the wider sense. Not just roads and public transport but schools, tertiary education, energy, water, health service, housing, skill inventory etc. The populist conflation of ‘population’ with ‘immigration’, is likely to impoverish any rational discussion. No apparent discussion of the intended and unintended consequences of unmanaged population growth.

This should not be a revelation. There have been numerous references from parliamentary inquiries, public service and parliamentary committee papers and informed comment from demographers and peak bodies etc since 1949 at least. Politicians are unwilling to engage on the question of population.As John O’Sullivan commented in Quadrant November 2013, ‘’Immigration is one example of policies excluded by silence in many countries”.

In February 2018 the Future Cities’ paper under then Minister Fletcher had a lengthy reference to infrastructure, closing with specific exclusion of‘The impact of population growth on other infrastructure sectors’ as well as other highly relevant issues stating “Their exclusion is a reflection of the inherent uncertainty that surrounds them and the bounds of what can be feasibly modelled and considered within one report’. The excluded components are relative to population, raising the question as to “Future Cities” relevance at all despite the defence proffered.

Advertisement



Minister Tony Burke’s portfolio failed to present Labor’s perspective. ‘Population’ was in his portfolio for nearly three years, 2010-2013, without any tangible result.

Andrew Leigh, Labor's Shadow Assistant Treasurer and Shadow Minister for Competition, canvassed many of the key issues in determining a population policy speaking at the Lowy Institute 13 March 2014. He favoured, on balance, a bigger population, calling on politicians to act on the challenge, he says is ‘rightly an immigration debate’. I suspect we will hear little of this apparent truism from Labor in the run up to the next Federal Election, a veritable Pandora’s Box in more than a few Sydney Labor held electorates.

Noted demographers Bob Birrell and Katherine Betts commented on the 2015 IGR in relation to the 2014-15 Federal Budget. They identified shortcomings that go to the substance of the 2015 Intergenerational Review, "Political elites have reached a tacit agreement not to debate the numbers.” They cite the IGR as being "a lukewarm endorsement of massive immigration fuelled population growth, an endorsement that ignores the equally massive costs".

IGRs incorporated Treasury ‘population’ estimates used in Federal Budgets. Notably IGR ‘population’ estimates under Swan Labor Budgets increased by circa 5m for 2040 between the 2007 IGR and 2010 IGR. 25m being projected for somewhere between 2019 and 2025. Maybe that was how he got the promised surpluses? Does Treasury set population policy?

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) issues periodic ‘population’ assessments based on a series of net overseas migration assumptions.

Home Affairs published population assumptions

Where is the overarching Population Policy to guide Federal, State and Local government infrastructure planning and funding?

Advertisement



Is it not good planning to adopt and regularly test assumptions for such a critical projection as ‘population’? How should a ‘population’ policy relate to our major urban and regional centres? Where is the public consultation? Successful government includes carrying the people in key decisions.

Minister Tudge (with ’population’ in his current portfolio) recently returned to the idea of directing immigrants to regional places. It makes little sense until we know the detailed basis on which immigrants may be selected and directed. A useful approach but needs to be assessed in terms of local coping capacity, socially and economically. Yes, he spoke of infrastructure but that takes time, funding and planning to move beyond the thought bubble stage. And that is where the hard work of assessment of population options, forward planning and funding necessarily begins.

The Business Council of Australia’s 2015 submission identified 190,000 as the desirable immigration level with conditions. BCA indicated 35m a likely population by 2050 and produced a clear statement of its ‘population’ perspective that is well worth consideration.