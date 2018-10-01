Australia’s Jerusalem embassy move sinks in sea of Islamic threats

Forget about Australia moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Indonesian threats to not sign a free trade agreement with Australia – coupled with veiled Malaysian suggestions of terrorist attacks on Australian targets if the embassy is moved - will suffice to burst Prime Minister Scott Morrison's thought-bubble.

Australia gave Indonesia $360 million in aid in 2016 and was the world's 16th largest donor in giving $15 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Indonesia gave UNRWA $5000 in 2016 – whilst Malaysia gave nothing.

Indonesia and Malaysia – two Islamic states – flex their muscles on Islamic claims to Jerusalem - yet pathetically fail to financially support their Islamic brethren.

Morrison first flagged the Embassy move on 16 October at a joint press conference with Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne:

Now, in relation to our diplomatic presence in Israel. What I have simply said is this - we're committed to a two-state solution. Australia's position on this issue has to date assumed that it is not possible to consider the question of the recognition of Israel's capital in Jerusalem and that be consistent with pursuing a two-state solution. Now, Dave Sharma, who was the Ambassador to Israel, has proposed some months ago a way forward that challenges that thinking and it says that you can achieve both and indeed by pursuing both, you are actually aiding the cause for a two state solution. Now, when people say sensible things, I think it is important to listen to them.

Australia's commitment to the two-state solution – the creation of a second Arab state, in addition to Jordan - in the territory that comprised the 1922 Mandate for Palestine is based on:

the 1993 Oslo Accords; and

the 2002 President Bush Roadmap

Intensive negotiations between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation spanning the last 25 years have failed to achieve this two-state solution – being unable to agree on whether the new State should:

be demilitarised;

include all the territory of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) with East Jerusalem as its capital; or

exclude all Jews currently living there necessitating their resettlement in Israel.

Australia is not alone in clinging to this outdated two-state solution. Countless UN Resolutions calling for this two-state solution continue to consume reams of paper and dominate meetings of UN committees, the General Assembly and Security Council – rather than considering alternative solutions to ending the Jewish-Arab conflict.