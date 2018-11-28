Vale Liberals forever

For 75 years, the Liberal Party of Australia has been a respected and enduring institution of our nation which will be remembered kindly for many notable achievements.

However, it is breathing its last and rigor mortis will set in very quickly and permanently.

Its record over the past few years has been so lamentable that few will weep.

The death spiral began when Fraser illegally removed Whitlam in 1975, then governed with such a guilty conscience that he will be remembered as a very dismal Prime Minister.

Temporarily, Howard steadied the ship, but the rot set in when Turnbull ruthlessly destroyed Nelson and Abbott replaced Turnbull in as stupid a ballot as has ever been held.

Abbott's reign in Opposition and Government was as close to insanity as can be imagined and Turnbull let down Australia in everything that he did and did not do, a huge disappointment to me personally and many like me.

Now Morrison is an illegitimate Prime Minister, not accepted in this high office, as he was put there by 45 people, most of whom the nation disrespects.

It is all over. Nothing can save the Liberals, absolutely nothing.

Why is it so? Let's take a look at the future.

Essentially, the ultra negative manifesto of the stricken Party is this.

They hate the Labor Party and its Trade Unions. They also despise climate change advocates, gays, refugees, muslims, aborigines, welfare recipients and female Parliamentarians. They love the Queen more than Australia and prop up those whose main motivation in life is greed. And they love to frighten us into voting for them.

So what happens next.