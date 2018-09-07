Jordan jumps on Trump bandwagon leaving PLO way behind

Any lingering thought that the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) would have any role to play in President Trump's soon to-be-released peace plan has vanished - after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that $165 million had been deducted from funding to the PLO because of its continuing "pay for slay" policy in breach of the Taylor Force Act.

Jordan has now signalled its preparedness to replace the PLO by publically supporting Trump in an article written in the Jordan Times by Walid Sadi – a retired Jordanian diplomat with over 35 years' experience and himself a former editor of the Jordan Times.

Sadi's CV is impressive – having headed the Jordanian Delegation to the International Criminal Court (ICC) Conference in Rome and been the Chairperson of the ICC's Working Group on Crimes against Humanity. He also represented the Jordanian government in Washington, Moscow, Ankara and London.

Advertisement



The Jordan Times is published by the Jordan Press Foundation – in which the government-owned Social Security Investment Fund has a majority stake. Sadi's endorsement of Trump could only have been published with the knowledge and approval of Jordan's King Abdullah.

Sadi makes no bones in airing his reasons for Trump's success on the world stage:

World leaders fear him because they know he is capable of anything and his finger is so close to nuclear weapons capable of blowing hostile capitals to smithereens with no qualms or hesitations. And above all, he seems to get away with anything as if he is immune to any mischief from within or outside his country.

Sadi frankly acknowledges:

No matter what Trump's opponents or enemies throw at him, populist support for him remains solid and unwavering. It was the populist wave that brought Trump to power and this wave remains as strong as ever. It is almost a love or hate narrative when it comes to Trump and he is riding high on the love tsunami that won him the election in the first place.

Given these fundamentals in the Trump persona – Jordan would be foolhardy indeed to reject Trump's invitation to enter into direct negotiations with Israel to resolve the allocation of sovereignty in the West Bank – which the Trump-hating PLO has unequivocally rejected with devastating consequences.

Advertisement



Jordan currently exercises:

Sovereignty in 78% of the territory comprised in the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine

Custodianship over the Muslim Holy Shrines in Jerusalem under the 1994 Israel-Jordan Peace Treaty.

Jordan also: