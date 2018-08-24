Trump rejects UN and UNESCO’s fictitious Palestinian state

President Trump's National Security Adviser - John Bolton - has exposed the fiction that there is a legally-constituted 'State of Palestine' – shredding United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and United Nations (UN) resolutions misleadingly recognising such a state when none - in fact – exists.

Bolton was unequivocal in his statement:

"Palestine" is not a state… It's not a state now. It does not meet the customary international law test of statehood. It doesn't control defined boundaries. It doesn't fulfill the normal functions of government. There are a whole host of reasons why it's not a state.

Article 1 of the 1934 Montevideo Convention completely substantiates Bolton's claim.

Holding out the carrot after administering the stick – Bolton continued:

It could become a state, as the president said, but that requires diplomatic negotiations with Israel and others… We have consistently, across Democratic and Republican administrations, opposed the admission of 'Palestine' to the UN as a state, because it's not a state.

Bolton's tempting offer may have been made to try and get the PLO to negotiate with Israel on Trump's soon to–be-released peace plan. It seems certain to fall on deaf ears as the PLO wants nothing to do with Trump's plan.

The PLO will only be more infuriated at this latest Trump effort to engender some reality into the Arab-Jewish conflict – as happened when Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

UNESCO's decision to admit "Palestine" as a member in 2011 in clear breach of UNESCO's own Constitution has come back to bite UNESCO with a vengeance - with America and Israel quitting UNESCO on 31 December 2018.

UNESCO anti-Israel decisions made since "Palestine" was admitted to UNESCO membership have included:

January 2014 – cancelling an exhibition at its Paris headquarters on the Jewish presence in the Land of Israel

October 2016 - disregarding Jewish ties to the Temple Mount - only referring to it by its Muslim names – then several weeks later - passing a softer version of the resolution that referred to the Western Wall by its Jewish name - though still ignoring Judaism's ties to the site.

July 2017 - designating Hebron and the two adjoined shrines at its heart - the Jewish Tomb of the Patriarchs and the Muslim Ibrahimi Mosque - as a "Palestinian World Heritage Site in Danger".

On 29 November 2012, the UN General Assembly granted Palestine "non-member observer state" status.