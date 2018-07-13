Support Us!

Trump turns screws as PLO creates fake news on Jerusalem and refugees

By David Singer - posted Friday, 7 September 2018

 

President Trump cancelled more than $US200 million in aid to the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) this week - following his earlier decisions:

  • reducing America's contribution to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) by about $US300 million and
  • recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moving the US Embassy there.
An infuriated PLO has responded by making the following false claims concerning Jerusalem and aid to refugees in the West Bank and Gaza – which have been uncritically and unquestioningly reported as news:

1. Jerusalem

PLO executive committee member Ahmed Tamimi exclaimed:

Jerusalem is at the heart of the Palestinian, Arab and Islamic peoples

This claim contravenes Article 1 of the Palestinian National Charter – which declares:

Palestine is the homeland of the Arab Palestinian people; it is an indivisible part of the Arab homeland, and the Palestinian people are an integral part of the Arab nation.

Claiming the "Palestinian people" is a separate and distinct people from the "Arab people" - is deceptive and misleading.

Meanwhile Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian General Delegation to the United States, stated:

After Jerusalem and UNRWA, this (cutting of aid to the PLO) is another confirmation of abandoning the two-state solution and fully embracing Netanyahu's anti-peace agenda.

Continued over the page...

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
