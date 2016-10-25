Questioning the 'medical reason' for a nuclear waste dump in Kimba, South Australia

Discuss in our Forums See what other readers are saying about this article! Click here to read & post comments. 9 posts so far.

About the Author

Noel Wauchope taught science before switching to nursing. She has several post-graduate qualifications, in health informatics, medical terminology and clinical coding. She is a long time anti-nuclear activist.



Other articles by this Author

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.