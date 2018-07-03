Support Us!

Trumped by Trump

By Everald Compton - posted Friday, 20 July 2018

Donald Trump is the worst American President in my 86 years on Planet Earth.

In all likelihood, he is the worst since George Washington kicked out the British.

But, let me stop beating around the bush and admit that I utterly and thoroughly despise him.

Having said this, I must confess that there are times when I am tempted to cheer him, especially when he kicks the hell out of the political establishment. They absolutely need their guts hit out of the park because of their complacent insensitivity to the needs and aspirations of humanity.

But, the problem is that his skills end at the point of his boot. He has not got a clue what to do next, because his sole skill in life is as a gut kicker.

All this means is that we should pause for more than a moment and do some objective analysis of THE DONALD because we are stuck with him.

Firstly, we must acknowledge that he was democratically elected in a fair and reasonable election despite the Russians fiddling on the sidelines. He certainly got three million votes less than Hilary Clinton, but he won the majority of States, which is the way the Constitution says that Americans will elect their Presidents.

The tragedy was that the Republican Party could not find a candidate to beat him in their Primary Elections. He thrashed and humiliated high profile opponents like Jeb Bush and Mario Rubio.

And, he finally got to the White House because Clinton ran a dreadfully arrogant and inept campaign. She thought, stupidly, that she was in a royal procession to the Presidency and just had to turn up to win.

Trump was smart enough politically to work that out and paint himself as the champion of all the little guys, while telling everyone that Hillary only represented the fat cats. He has not yet done a single thing for any little guy, and never will, but they still love him because he is 'draining the swamp in Washington'.

So, he is in The White House and no one can remove him unless he deliberately breaks the law.

This means that he is able to get around America and the world throwing big rocks at everyone and enjoy himself thoroughly.

This article was first published on Everald Compton.

About the Author

Everald Compton is Chairman of The Longevity Forum, a not for profit entity which is implementing The Blueprint for an Ageing Australia. He was a Founding Director of National Seniors Australia and served as its Chairman for 25 years. Subsequently , he was Chairman for three years of the Federal Government's Advisory Panel on Positive Ageing.

