Trumponomics: what is it exactly?

By Darren Nelson - posted Wednesday, 27 June 2018

The White House indirectly touted "Trumponomics" again in a recent press release that featured the following:

The U.S. economy continues its streak of consecutive positive monthly job numbers. The unemployment rate edged down 0.1 percentage point over the month to 3.8 percent. This is the lowest unemployment rate in more than 18 years, and its benefits are being felt broadly across America.

The day before this press release, Dr Stephen Moore of the Heritage Foundation wrote about The Mojo of Trumponomics in Townhall. Early last year, Charles Payne of Townhall Finance covered the Emergence Of Trumponomics. Neither tried to set out what "Trumponomics" exactly is.

Mr Payne did, however, make reference to "Lower Taxes & Regulations = Greater Supply = Higher Employment". Dr Moore went a bit further by stating that:

One of the key principles of Trumponomics is that faster economic growth can help solve a multitude of other social and economic problems, from poverty to inner-city decline to lowering the national debt.

A more detailed take on "Trumponomics" was first presented by me to the Economic Society of Australia (ESA) in mid 2017. My speech to the ESA was based on my experiences as both an economist for over two decades and an economic policy adviser to the Trump campaign in mid-to-late 2016.

In my considered opinion, "Trumponomics" has the following seven (7) pillars:

#1 Constitution;

#2 Tax;

#3 Obamacare;

#4 Energy;

#5 Regulations;

This article was first published by Townhall Finance.

Darren Brady Nelson is an Austrian School economist, conservative-libertarian and Christian who lives in Brisbane Queensland but is originally from Milwaukee Wisconsin.

