Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

It’s time to cut union influence over government in Queensland

By Deb Frecklington - posted Monday, 4 June 2018

Corruption and criminality have no place in our political system. You would think we could all agree on that, surely? Sadly, that's not the case in Queensland.

In this state, corruption and criminality are tolerated at the highest levels of government.

Not only does our Government turn a blind eye to corruption, it even accepts huge sums of money from an organisation that extorts cash from Queenslanders.

Advertisement

It's hard to believe this is happening in 2018, some 30 years after the Fitzgerald Inquiry.

But it is happening and it's been happening for a long, long time.

Perhaps that's why so many people just accept the way things are.

Whatever the reason, it's time we clean up Queensland politics. And the CFMEU's relationship with the Queensland Labor Party is the best place to start.

The media has repeatedly exposed the shocking extent of the CFMEU's criminality. In the past 18 months, the union's Queensland branch has been hit with fines totalling $2.4 million after losing 10 cases brought by the Australian Building and Construction Commission.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with a CFMEU flag flying in the background. Picture: AAP/Darren England

Advertisement

The union uses intimidation to force individuals and firms to use CFMEU workers and its favoured contractors. Workers who don't fall in line are attacked as "gutless grubs, scabs and dogs weak as piss".

At the Oaky North coal mine, a CFMEU member is even alleged to have threatened to rape the child of a non-union worker.

The conduct of this union is disgraceful. Too many of its officials are nothing more than bullies and cowards. They even boast about breaking the law.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

This article was first published in the Courier Mail.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

5 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Deb Frecklington is Opposition Leader and Leader of the LNP in Queensland.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Deb Frecklington
Article Tools
Comment 5 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy