PLO dumps Trump easing way for Jordan-Israel negotiations

President Trump's soon-to-released proposal on resolving the Jewish-Arab conflict will be more readily achievable following the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) confirming it will not participate in implementing Trump's peace plans.

Secretary General of the PLO Executive Committee Saeb Erekat led the charge:

No one will deceive us and we will not fall into the illusion that the United States can have any balanced ideas that could lead to the achievement of a real and just peace. Washington has become part of the problem and not the solution.

PLO Chairman Mahmoud Abbas backed-up Erekat a few days later – censuring Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and stating Palestinians believe the US can no longer be the sole mediator in the decades-long conflict with Israel due to America's pro-Tel Aviv bias.

Abbas declared Trump's plan would be:

an end to the peace process in the Middle East.

Erekat and Abbas's acts of political hara-kiri coincided with Trump's newly-appointed Secretary of State - Mike Pompeo - visiting Jordan

Jordanian Foreign Minister - Ayman Safadi - welcomed Pompeo with the decades-old Arab mantra:

[The Palestinian -Israeli conflict] is, we believe, the main cause of instability in the region, and its resolution is the key to achieving the lasting and comprehensive peace that we want. The two-state solution remains the only path to that peace, as we believe in Jordan, and it is the solution that would allow for the emergence of an independent, sovereign Palestine state with East Jerusalem as its capital in the lines of June 4, 1967. Yes, that – the two-state solution is being challenged. Yes, there are many obstacles. But I think what is – what is the alternative? We cannot give up in our efforts to achieve peace, nor can we say that there is any viable alternative that we can sustain.

Pompeo begged to disagree:

We're certainly open to a two-party solution. That's a likely outcome.

Another likely outcome will doubtless be revealed in Trump's proposal.